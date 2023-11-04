Case of Ashland man firing gun at local bar to be resolved

Nov. 3—ASHLAND — An Ashland man accused of firing a gun in the patio area of a local bar was arraigned in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.

Nathaniel Perkins, 28, was indicted by a grand jury last month on three counts of wanton endangerment after the Ashland Police Department enlisted the help of the public to identify an individual shooting a gun into the air at Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House.

The Ashland Police Department previously reported officers responded to a complaint of gunshots and recovered numerous spent shell casings on a patio toward the rear of the bar.

According to previous reports, Perkins turned himself into the Boyd County Detention Center an hour after the social media post was made by APD.

On Friday, Perkins was appointed the public defender, who waived a formal reading of the charges and entered a not-guilty plea on Perkins's behalf.

Perkins was rescheduled to appear on Dec. 1, as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn was hopeful the case could be resolved pending his conversation with victims in the case.