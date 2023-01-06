Case for Bitcoin Weakens as Global Stockpile of Sub-Zero Bond Yields Vanishes
With the global central banks raising interest rates at a record pace to combat inflation, the global stockpile of negative-yielding bonds has vanished, weakening the case for harvesting returns from risky alternative assets like cryptocurrencies.
The value of the Global Negative-Yielding Debt Index from Bloomberg and Barclays has dropped to zero from the record $18.4 trillion in December 2020.
A negative-yielding bond offers less money at maturity than the original buying price.
The amount of negative-yielding bonds rose sharply following the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020 as central banks injected record liquidity via rate cuts and bond purchases to cushion markets and the economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic.
The resulting hunger for yields saw investors rotate money out of fixed-income securities and into bitcoin (BTC) and technology stocks.
Bitcoin chalked up a six-fold rally to record highs above $60,000 in the six months to April 2021.
Bond yields remain negative when adjusted for inflation, as measured by the consumer price index. However, it remains to be seen if that helps bring more money into the bitcoin market.