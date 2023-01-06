Case for Bitcoin Weakens as Global Stockpile of Sub-Zero Bond Yields Vanishes

Reuters

TikTok has stopped a hiring process for consultants that would help it implement a potential security agreement with the United States, according to two people familiar with the matter, as opposition to such a deal among U.S. officials grows. TikTok, a short-video app owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has been seeking to assure Washington for the last three years that the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence. President Joe Biden revoked an executive order in 2021 by his predecessor Donald Trump to ban TikTok in the United States, but negotiations between his administration and the social media company have continued over a potential deal that would spare ByteDance from being forced to divest TikTok.