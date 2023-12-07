Case of Bloomingdale High girl, 15, killed at Halloween party is cold. Cops seek help.

The investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Bloomingdale High School student killed last year at a Halloween party has gone cold, and deputies are again asking the public for information about the incident.

Laci Mae Gilileo, 15, was fatally shot early on Nov. 1, 2022, when gunfire broke out at a house party on the 9000 block of Harney Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has previously said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office appealed to the public for help in solving what detectives called a cold case. Detectives believe many people have not come forward to be interviewed about the incident, and that those people could help solve the crime.

According to previous information, deputies responded to the Harney Road home about 2:15 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Deputies found a teen boy with at least one gunshot wound and a second shooting victim, Gilileo, at the nearby Petrol Mart at 1151 U.S. 301.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, where Gilileo died.

Detectives pieced together that the shooting occurred shortly after an argument broke out at the party. The sheriff’s office previously said it was unclear if either victim knew the shooter or shooters.

An obituary for Gilileo said she was born in Brandon and was a sophomore at Bloomingdale. She loved to paint, cook, listen to music and hang out with friends, the obituary said.

The day after Gilileo’s death, her mother, Claudia Smith-Stirewalt, posted a public message to Facebook. “Our girl left lasting impacts on people we hadn’t even met,” the post said. “I love you to the moon and back Laci.”

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to call (813) 247-8200.

Times staff writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.