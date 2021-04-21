Case closed: Legal battle over after woman drops claims of excessive force, pleads guilty

Jackie Jahfetson, The Dickinson Press, N.D.
·10 min read

Apr. 21—More than 15 months removed from an incident at the Holiday Gas Station in Dickinson concerning alleged excessive use of force by police, the alleged victim dropped her claims and pleaded guilty to the two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Chelsey Borden, a graduate of Dickinson State University, filed a formal complaint alleging that an officer from the Dickinson Police Department used excessive force during her arrest following an altercation early last year. She maintained her innocence and the allegations of excessive force until she and her attorney changed her plea to guilty in a case set for trial. The change of plea on Monday, March 22, brought closure to the city of Dickinson, Dickinson Police and the officer in question.

"Law enforcement's primary function within the judicial system is to gather facts and evidence, present them to the prosecuting attorney and participate in court proceedings. The outcome of cases does not have a bearing on our department's impartiality, and we maintain such when commenting on the outcome of this case," DPD Lt. Mike Hanel said in a statement to The Press concerning the verdict in the case. "Ultimately, this was a misdemeanor-level case that took over a year to adjudicate. The facts and evidence in this case, when reviewed in their entirety and within context, are consistent with the findings in the plea agreement. A review of officer procedure and activity was conducted and affirmed that the officer performed his duties in accordance with policy and legal precedent."

Dickinson Police Officer Chad Hopponen, the subject of the complaint, was cleared of wrongdoing in the excessive force investigation and with the plea change Borden will serve a two-year deferred imposition of sentence.

"A deferred imposition sentence means that for the period of a deferment, it shows on your record. But after the deferment ends, the case is dismissed and sealed pursuant to North Dakota law," Dickinson City Attorney Christina Wenko said in a Press interview.

Prior to the plea change, Borden had contacted members of the media with her allegations of excessive force and The Press covered the case from onset through what was intended to be the misdemeanor trial on March 24-25. In efforts to present the entirety of the public information on the case, The Press reached out to the city of Dickinson and the Dickinson Police Department for comment, but both entities declined to address the matter outside of court.

"From the very beginning of this case, it has been my position that this case would be tried in a court of law not on social media platforms or in the newspaper. This criminal case is concluded, and the criminal judgment speaks for itself," Wenko said in a written statement.

From an open records request filed by The Press in the aftermath, video, audio and print documentation detailed the events that unfolded on Jan. 18, 2020, inside the Holiday convenience store at 231 W. Museum Drive.

Events that transpired in Holiday

At 1:13 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, Borden entered the Holiday store after she left Army's West Sports Bar. A few minutes later, a friend approached Borden along with a male subject. Borden and those with her lingered around the store for more than 20 minutes engaging in conversation with staff. During these encounters, video evidence reveals that Borden and the two individuals were friendly. According to the investigation conducted by Detective Sgt. Kylan Klauzer, Borden can be seen engaging in flirtatious and sexual innuendos with the man in the party.

As Borden continued to walk through the store, another African American woman, with whom Borden had previous disputes regarding cellphone bills, entered the store and was immediately verbally engaged by Borden in a tumultuous exchange.

"I walked in(side) Holiday Gas Station and went to the counter to get smokes. I overheard (our mutual friend) and Chelsey talking about me and I said something and Chelsey got in my face. I pushed her away and said, 'Please get out of my face.' She then stated, 'Or what?' And I immediately threw the first punch and things escalated. During the fight, my hand ripped her earring out and I was wearing my ring on my left ring finger and at that time, it scratched her face. She wasn't able to see it of course because there were no mirrors around. But Officer Chad did not get on the ground until after I noticed she had the scratch on her face," the other woman stated in a written statement to Dickinson Police Department on Jan. 25, 2020.

In a case report documenting the event from Jan. 20, 2020, Hopponen stated that he was called to the scene of the Holiday Gas Station in response to a hit-and-run accident. Dickinson Police Officer Tyler Mahoney asked for assistance for the incident, and as Hopponen arrived at the store, he did not have his in-car video recording.

Hopponen parked his patrol vehicle and exited, and asked a nearby man if he was involved in the accident, before proceeding into the store to locate the original caller.

"As I entered the store, I immediately heard female voices screaming and yelling from a distance. As I rounded the corner of the checkout counter, (the cashier) observed me walking in the store and starting screaming, 'They are fighting,'" Hopponen said.

Hopponen had walked into a dispute between three females, one of which was Borden.

"I radioed to dispatch that there was a fight at Holiday, requesting additional units. I immediately identified myself as a police officer and yelled, 'Stop.' All parties immediately stopped... I used loud verbal commands for everyone to get on the ground..." Hopponen said. "Chelsey who was the aggressor, walked toward me and I again yelled for everyone to get on the ground. All parties ignored my commands.

"Chelsey moved toward me and was close enough to me. I observed a red mark on Chelsey's right cheek and appeared to be bleeding. I removed my handcuffs and attempted to grab Chelsey's left arm to place her in handcuffs."

During this altercation, Borden can be seen in video surveillance footage being noncompliant to Hopponen's lawful orders. The resistance was noted in DPD Officer Bailey Tulius' report of the incident dated Jan. 20, 2020.

"As I entered through the door, I witnessed Hopponen perform a takedown on an African American female who was later identified as Chelsey Borden. As Borden was falling to the ground, I saw her make contact with her right hip first and attempt to get back into a seated position," Tulius said. "Hopponen then straddled her back and attempted to handcuff her."

According to Hopponen's report, he gave Borden verbal commands to place her hands behind her back, but she continued to resist and yell at the officers.

"With my hands on her jacket collar, I pulled Chelsey to the ground. I told Chelsey to place her hands behind her back and quit resisting. Chelsey was actively resisting and I had to physically force her arms behind her back to be placed in PFDL handcuffs. During this time, I attempted to explain the reason for the arrest and tried to read Chelsey her Miranda Rights. Chelsey continued to scream and yell at the top of her lungs, ignoring what I was explaining," Hopponen said in the incident report.

As fellow officers arrived inside the store, Officer Mahoney placed Borden into Hopponen's patrol vehicle.

"... While I was standing there Chelsey continued to yell at us. I told Chelsey to calm down and stop yelling at us. I could see blood was on Chelsey's face and the floor. Chelsey had a cut on the left side of her face that she told police was from the fight," Mahoney said in a case document on Jan. 18, 2020.

Ride to Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center

While in custody before being transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center, Borden was identified and a search of her person was conducted. It was at this time that Hopponen activated his in-car camera system.

Hopponen attempts to explain to Borden the reason for her arrest, and in the dash camera revealed audio Borden states that the other female scratched her face during the fight inside the convenience store.

"How come when I walked in, you were swinging on her?" Hopponen asked Borden.

Borden fired back with, "Because she swung at me. Look at my face."

Upon arriving at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center, jail staff escorted Borden upstairs to the jail where she explained her side of the story before being formally cited with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Courtroom turns into social media attack

Following Borden's release on bail, she returned to the Public Safety Center where she filed a report of complaint against Hopponen on Jan. 18, 2020, citing excessive force resulting in the injury to her face.

Shortly thereafter, Borden took to social media in a series of Facebook posts to publicly issue her complaint against Dickinson Police and Hopponen. Borden also contacted members of the media and provided photos of her face, her side of the events that transpired and notified the media that she had filed a complaint with the department.

Borden also sent an email to Dickinson Police Chief Dustin Dassinger Jan. 29, 2020.

".... I do believe that the scratch on my face was caused by your officer, but I didn't try and make it seem like it was from a brutal beating but from the mishandling and misconduct brought on by Officer Hopponen. The media and everyone else's opinion took it to these heights that I never thought it would go. I simply wanted to talk to someone from your office without being thrown for a loop or feeling like I didn't matter which is what that whole night felt like," Borden addressed in the email. "Even the discussion I had with (him), I was shut out from the beginning. Your officer didn't want to hear what I had to say, no one wanted to hear anything that I had to say and this lady who took a swing at me wasn't even arrested."

Borden maintained that Hopponen caused the injury to her face for the entirety of the litigation process, lasting over a year.

Attempts to get comments from Borden or her attorney's were non-responsive.

Moving forward

With Borden's change of plea and subsequent finding of guilt in court, Wenko remarked that this will be a new turn for the City of Dickinson's police department.

"I'm happy with the results of the case as it relates to the pleas of guilty. I think the evidence spoke very strongly in this case and I'm happy that this is completed and done, and we are closing the book on this chapter," Wenko noted. "We have secured two guilty pleas for these charges; it just reiterates the work and the commitment the Dickinson Police Department has for the city of Dickinson."

Hanel added, "The Dickinson Police Department remains committed to the values of the community we ethically serve through compassion, respect and partnerships. Our department is comprised of highly-talented and trained officers we entrust with making appropriate decisions to keep citizens safe and maintain peace. With this philosophy as our cornerstone, we dedicate ourselves daily to administer our duties following best practices, training and public expectation."

The City of Dickinson and The Dickinson Police Department have since undertaken the process of securing body worn cameras for officers.

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Sanders Wants To Tax Wall Street To Pay For Free College

    The senator and Rep. Pramila Jayapal are introducing legislation modeled after President Biden’s campaign proposals.

  • First Glimpse of EU’s Green Rules Shows Climate Goal Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed its first criteria for green investments on Wednesday, in a move that could set a benchmark for the world to follow.The stakes are high: the EU wants to raise up to 250 billion euros ($301 billion) using its first green bonds, and private funding is likely to follow into the approved industries seen helping reach a legally-binding goal to eliminate emissions. Forestry and bioenergy are in, while the controversial sectors of agriculture, natural gas and nuclear power have been excluded -- for now.Forming this so-called taxonomy was a political battleground for the bloc, as member states pushed to protect their own interests, exposing just how tough it is to make economies and markets eco-friendly. Any weakening of the rules risks harming the EU’s climate leadership credentials, at a time when investors are scrutinizing whether feel-good green assets live up to the hype.“If you want a science-based taxonomy, you need to keep the standard high,” said Maia Godemer, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “But changes as a result of lobbying push it away from that. The goal is to drive investment to where we need to be by 2050. It’s awaited by everyone -- China, Singapore and the U.K. are all building their own taxonomies and looking to the EU as a model.”EU lawmakers and the bloc’s governments reached a deal in principle early Wednesday to make its climate neutrality goal legally binding and to reduce 2030 emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels. The new taxonomy will be adopted at the end of May and will apply from 2022.“We are stepping up our sustainable finance ambition to help make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050,” said Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services chief. “Now is the time to put words into action and invest in a sustainable way.”Yet in markets, a rally in the region’s renewable stocks has faded this year and there are concerns about soft targets set by companies issuing sustainability-linked bonds. Total issuance of green debt has exploded to over $1 trillion yet there’s still a patchwork of rules for spending on projects.Investors will be hoping that the EU framework at least brings clarity and potentially leads to a more joined-up global approach. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected this week to pledge a target of reducing U.S. emissions of greenhouses by at least half by the end of the decade as it holds a summit on climate change with world leaders.“This is a big week for green investing,” said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes. “Investors in sustainable themes will be buoyed by these developments, although as ever the devil is in the detail.”The taxonomy will allow producers of rechargeable batteries, energy efficiency equipment, low-emission cars, plus wind and solar power plants to earn a formal green label. While their inclusion is little surprise, more heated was the debate around power from gas, nuclear energy and biofuels.A last-minute push by pro-gas politicians from Germany, Poland and other member states that are trying to reduce their reliance on coal appeared unsuccessful. While the first set of criteria excludes gas, certain activities in the sector could be included in another measure later this year, as well as separately to address the transition away from coal, said EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.Such gas projects would need to meet very strict criteria, including a provision that there must be no technologically feasible low-carbon alternatives, according to Dombrovskis.Ronald van Steenweghen, a money manager at Degroof Petercam Asset Management, said he would be reluctant to buy the EU’s green bonds if there was the potential for natural gas to be included later on. Raising green debt to fund gas projects would be weaker than current norms.“I would assume that it would be made clear prior to the issuance to the market, especially if the commotion around the topic increases even further,” he said.The taxonomy will include energy from burning wood. It won’t stop industrial-scale logging, in a capitulation to the Nordic lobby to weaken the rules, according to Sebastien Godinot, an economist at the WWF’s policy office in Brussels. The criteria may get tightened but for forestry it’s an “uphill battle,” said Bas Eickhout, a Dutch Green member of the European parliament.“The idea was to build a so-called gold standard,” said Sebastian Mack, a policy fellow at Jacques Delors Centre, a think tank based in Berlin. “The longer it takes, the more politicized it will get and in the end, we’ll always see that the ambition is watered down.”(Updates with publication throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jury deliberates Chauvin case in death of George Floyd

    After closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense, jurors were sent to deliberate the case against Derek Chauvin. He faces second- and third-degree murder charges and pleaded not guilty.

  • Finding You: Movies & Music (Featurette)

    FINDING YOU is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself. After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fan

  • Derek Chauvin news – live: George Floyd’s killer likely to appeal conviction as Makiyah Bryant video revealed

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Prosecutors indict three FCA employees in alleged emissions-cheating case

    Federal prosecutors indicted three Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA, now Stellantis) employees as part of an investigation into alleged emissions cheating. Charges unsealed on April 20, 2021, accuse the defendants of helping rig the emissions control system fitted to the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 used in some models during the 2010s. Prosecutors claim Emanuele Palma, Sergio Pasini, and Gianluca Sabbioni played a determining role in developing a defeat device that allowed the V6 to obtain certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) while polluting too much in normal driving conditions.

  • New enrollments push Anthem beyond expectations in Q1

    Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing enrollment and a pharmacy benefits business lifted the health insurer. It also runs a pharmacy benefits management business called IngenioRx. The enrollment growth and IngenioRx boosted the company’s operating revenue by 9%, to $32.1 billion in the quarter.

  • Body cam footage released in police shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Bryant was shot and killed by a policeman in southeast Columbus Tuesday after reports of someone trying to stab them. As Black Americans were breathing a sigh of relief at the guilty verdict in the case of the State of Minnesota versus Derek Chauvin, a new police shooting took place in Columbus, Ohio. Sixteen-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed after someone called authorities, saying a female was trying to stab them.

  • How Minneapolis police initially described George Floyd's murder

    A Minneapolis Police Department press release from the day of George Floyd's death last year went viral Tuesday in the wake of Derek Chauvin's conviction on murder charges.The big picture: MPD's initial description of the tragedy, which set off a massive global movement that culminated in the jury's guilty verdict on all charges, claimed that Floyd "physically resisted officers" and "appeared to be suffering medical distress" after being handcuffed. It made no mention of the kind of force Chauvin used on the 46-year-old Black man.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: "To a reader on May 25, 2020, that description depicts an immediately connected chain of events: as Floyd is handcuffed, it is noted that he in distress," writes the Washington Post's Philip Bump."But in reality, the preceding paragraph includes the longest “and” in the history of the English language. It is an over nine-minute- 'and,' linking the moment when Floyd was placed in handcuffs to the time at which that 'medical distress' necessitated that he be moved to an ambulance," Bump continues."It’s an 'and' that silently includes more than a minute in which Floyd had already lost consciousness."Background: John Elder, the Minneapolis Police Department director of public information who wrote the press release, told the Los Angeles Times that he got his information from sergeants who worked in the area where Floyd was killed and a computer log of communications between officers and dispatchers.Elder told the L.A. Times the log did not include any details about the use of force and that he did not review body-camera footage, which he said would have required him to wait several hours. He realized that the press release was inaccurate only after cell phone footage emerged.“This had literally zero intent to deceive or be dishonest or disingenuous. Had we known that this [situation] was what we saw on the video, that statement would have been completely different,” Elder told the Times.Full press releaseMan Dies After Medical Incident During Police InteractionMay 25, 2020 (MINNEAPOLIS) On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.No officers were injured in the incident.Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.The GO number associated with this case is 20-140629.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fort Lauderdale man ran a $30,000 scam on Universal Orlando. Next trip: federal prison

    A Fort Lauderdale husband, stepfather and convicted felon pulled a modern card-game scam on Universal Orlando Resort for money and free stays.

  • Pelosi responds again to Chauvin verdict, this time saying George Floyd 'did not die in vain'

    After being criticized for her remarks about George Floyd "sacrificing" his life "for justice," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried again on Twitter. "George Floyd should be alive today," Pelosi tweeted on Tuesday evening. "His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence, and pain, and we must enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." Pelosi appeared at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. Floyd's death gained worldwide attention, sparking global protests against police brutality, and during her remarks, Pelosi thanked Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice." She added that because of him and "millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedEuropean soccer's breakaway Super League collapses 48 hours after launch

  • Minneapolis hopes for new beginning after verdict: ‘George Floyd is a movement’

    After weeks of anxiety, the city celebrated with a victory march. ‘Tomorrow we get back to work’, one organizer said Courteney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, said of the verdict: ‘We needed it. This city needed it.’ Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images As George Floyd’s girlfriend waited for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, one of the journalists crowded around her asked what being present outside the Minneapolis courthouse meant to her. Courteney Ross, 45, who had given emotional testimony about her and Floyd’s struggle with opioid addiction, was candid: the courthouse was “not a comfortable place for many of us.” “So many of us have a lot of negative experiences with the government,” she said. “I have had many bad encounters here.” But that was the point of her being at the courthouse, Ross said: “I think it’s time we show what this building is supposed to be about, and it’s supposed to be about justice.” “It needs to come back with that guilty verdict,” Ross said, “so we can start to believe again.” Ross, who was wearing a cloth face mask printed with an image of Floyd’s face, waited outside the courthouse on Tuesday shoulder to shoulder with Toshira Garraway, a Black woman whose fiance, Justin Teigen, was found dead in a recycling truck in 2009 after fleeing from the St Paul police. A guilty verdict in Floyd’s case would only be the beginning, Garraway said: there were hundreds more victims of police violence in Minnesota. “We need to reopen these cases, and [get] justice for the rest of these families,” she said. People gather in front of Hennepin county government center after the verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters “We want to up the charges for Daunte Wright’s killer, as well,” Ross added. Ross, a former educator, had been one of Wright’s teachers at Edison high school. Wright, a 20-year-old Black father, was shot to death by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on 11 April, as jurors in the Floyd murder trial were still hearing testimony. In the last weeks of Chauvin’s trial, national guard troops patrolled downtown Minneapolis, government buildings were shielded behind layers of security fencing, and local businesses boarded up. ••• The security measures reflected Americans’ low expectations of justice from their country’s criminal justice system. Many simply did not believe that a jury would convict a white police officer for killing a Black man, even if the killing was brutal and widely condemned and captured on a video shared around the world. If Chauvin was acquitted, or convicted only of manslaughter, authorities clearly expected Minneapolis to erupt again, a repeat of last summer’s furious nationwide uprisings against police violence. But after weeks of nationwide anxiety, the jury in Chauvin’s trial made a decision quickly. By early afternoon on their first full day of deliberations, they had reached a verdict. Hundreds of journalists, activists and bystanders packed into the park in front of the fortified courthouse. When the news that the verdict was about to be read rippled through the crowd, many people turned towards the courthouse, confused about which direction to face. The decision came to them on their phones. “Guilty!” people started shouting. “Yes! Yes!” People cheered. People cried. In a few moments, a new chant started up: “All three counts! All three counts!” “I just can’t believe we got this verdict,” said Mike Griffin, a Minneapolis organizer with the advocacy group Community Change. “We’re going to celebrate tonight, I will make that completely clear,” he added. “And tomorrow we get back to work.” At the center of a scrum of journalists in the minutes after the verdict Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, made a prayer of thanks, the sounds of cars honking in celebration echoing behind her, a drone buzzing overhead. “Thank God for giving us this moment,” Ross said. “We needed it. This city needed it.” “His spirit is here with you all,” she said of Floyd. There were so many other families of police killing victims who still needed justice, she said. “Floyd was one man,” she said. “George Floyd is a movement.” A couple pause for a moment in front of a portrait of George Floyd. Photograph: Craig Lassig/EPA But it was all right to appreciate this moment, she said. “Take tonight just to be glad that we have one day of victory, she said. “This battle is going to continue.” “Hug a stranger!” she called out, and then corrected herself, laughing and tearful. “Oh, no, we are in an epidemic. I’m sorry.” The crowd in front of the courthouse started moving into the street, ready to march. Activists had repeatedly reminded the crowd in the moments before the verdict that their movement had to continue, whatever the result of Floyd’s case. Floyd was one man ... George Floyd is a movement Courteney Ross Daunte Wright’s brother was in the crowd. “Y’all keep the same energy ya’ll kept for George Floyd for that man,” Frank Nitty, an activist from Wisconsin, had said. “We get justice for George Floyd, and they’ll try to kill another one of us tomorrow,” Nitty said. Later on Tuesday, authorities in Columbus, Ohio, said police officers fatally shot a 15-year-old girl in an encounter that occurred just moments before the verdict in the Floyd trial was read. People react to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in front of Hennepin county government center. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters But in the street, for a few minutes after a verdict, grief was mixed with something else. In a city filled with government troops, the people, against all expectation, were holding a victory march. “This is a warning for all killer cops: we are coming for you!” someone called. Young people danced in the street, chanting, “Black Lives Matter!” “I am so excited and filled with joy,” Janiya Edwards, 18, said. The moment of the verdict felt like a holiday, she said. “Over the last year, I’d lost hope. I didn’t think they were going to convict him,” she said. Now, she added, “I do feel a little more confidence in the justice system.”

  • Russia restricts airspace near Ukraine amid wargames in the Black Sea

    Moscow unilaterally declares parts of the Black Sea, and the airspace above it, no-go zones as EU says Putin has put 100,000 troops in Crimea and along Ukraine's border.

  • Starting price at this new Sunny Isles high-rise is $5M. The look inside is free

    Miami RE|source exclusive: Remaining units start at $5 million at the 54-story condominium.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson makes 'absolutely no apologies' over James Dyson texts

    Johnny Mercer sacked by text message after row over NI veterans At least 13 bureaucrats had second jobs during time at Whitehall Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over trade negotiations Coronavirus latest news: India reaches record 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours amid warning hundreds of variants could be circulating Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said he makes "absolutely no apologies" for the series of text messages between him and Sir James Dyson, after it emerged he would "fix it" so that staff would not have to pay extra tax while building ventilators in the UK during the pandemic. The exchanges took place in March last year at the start of the pandemic, when the Government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out. Responding to Sir Keir Starmer's opening salvo during a fiery PMQs, Mr Johnson said: "I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country." He added: "I just remind the House what we were facing in March last year, which was that we had a new virus which was capable of killing people in ways that we didn't understand. " The UK's "ventilator challenge" secured a further 22,000 devices, having started the crisis with just 9,000, he noted. During a subsequent exchange with SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, the Prime Minister said there was "absolutely nothing to conceal about this", promising to "share all the details with the House, as indeed I have shared them with my officials immediately". Follow the latest updates below.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.