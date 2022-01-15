Case closed: Salley man arrested in 2010 shooting, armed robbery

Jan. 14—The final suspect has been arrested in a 2010 shooting in Salley.

Ronnie James Livingston, 32, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

A 12-year case

On June 5, 2010, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to Salley Road and Kitchings Mill Road in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the responding officer found five wounded victims: 28-year-old Antonio Jermaine Green with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, 36-year-old Edward Junior Johnson with a head wound from being hit with a pistol, 33-year-old Earnest Jeffery Simpkins Jr. who was hit in the back of the head "with some type of item," 21-year-old Lakeisha Shante Ware who was hit in both eyes, and 22-year-old Erica Carter who was shot, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The responding officer noted two other victims: 25-year-old Ella Celestine Holloway and 37-year-old Michelle Darice Johnson were also shot at and ran through the woods, according to the report.

Police said Carter's stereo, keys and Pioneer CD player were taken from her 1993 Camry and the front bumper of Johnson's Jeep was shot and the tire was flattened.

EMS was called to treat the seven victims for their injuries. The current condition of the victims is unknown.

The incident report listed the incident as not gang related and "not a bias motivated incident."

Suspects and arrests

Five suspects are listed in the incident report: 20-year-old Brandon O'Neal Williams, 50-year-old Berry Eugene Livingston, 22-year-old Ronnie James Livingston — who was just arrested — and two unknown males.

Williams was arrested in connection to the incident in June 2010 and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of malicious injury, armed robbery, assault and battery with intent to kill and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to an Aiken Standard article published on June 17, 2010.

On July 23, 2013, Williams' case was disposed.

Berry Livingston was also arrested in connection to the incident and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with intent to kill, assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a crime and two counts of malicious injury, according to an Aiken Standard article published on Nov. 21, 2010.

On Sept. 10, 2013, Berry Livingston's case was disposed.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed Ronnie Livingston was the last suspect in the case. All suspects have now been charged.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.