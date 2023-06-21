CASE CLOSED: State dismisses DUI case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse

George Kruse is running for the District 7 seat on the Manatee County Commission.

Prosecutors have dropped a driving under the influence case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office filed a case against Kruse in June 2022, months after the At-Large Manatee County commissioner crashed into a tree. The body camera footage shows MCSO deputies skipped field sobriety testing despite voicing suspicion that Kruse could be intoxicated.

In January, Circuit Court Judge Erika Quartermaine ruled to not allow body camera recorded statements made by Kruse to MCSO deputies at the time of the accident to be submitted as evidence in the trial because he was never read any Miranda warnings.

The trial was postponed upon appeal of the decision by prosecuting attorney Darlene Ragoonanan, but the case was instead voluntarily dismissed on June 15 after Attorney General Ashley Moody's office chose not to pursue the appeal further. Moody's office represents the state attorney's office on appeals.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: State drops DUI case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse