Case closed: State drops animal cruelty charge against man accused of beating dog

The case against a Fort Myers man accused of beating his dog has been closed after the state said it wouldn't pursue charges.

James Michael Lyster, 52, who was arrested in August after a noise complaint at a Fort Myers apartment complex led authorities to a dog with a broken jaw and blood splatter in multiple rooms, has been exonerated. He was arraigned Sept. 26.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said around 3 a.m. Aug. 21, deputies investigated a noise complaint at Park Crest at the Lakes, an apartment complex at 13621 Parkcrest Blvd.

A neighbor reported hearing banging, yelling and a dog squealing in the bathroom.

When deputies arrived, they saw blood at the front door.

Marceno said Lyster opened the door, and when asked if he had a dog, he dropped an 8-year-old Pomeranian named Benji "without saying one word."

Deputies found blood splatter in the living room, the bathroom and the master bedroom walls.

