CASE Construction Names Winner of 2022 Kickstart Business Development Contest

Terry McNair and Real Turf Solutions win the 2022 CASE Construction Kickstart Contest

Earlier in September, CASE Construction, a CNH Industrial brand, named Terry McNair and his landscaping company Real Turf Solutions, based in Fort Valley, Georgia, USA, as the recipient of the CASE Kickstart business development program for 2022.

CASE’s Kickstart Contest invites landscape contractors to enter for a chance to win a prize package built to advance the capabilities, expertise and development of their operation. It aims to provide entrepreneurs in the landscape industry with the tools and resources that improve key operations and capabilities in the field.

“We salute Terry for his entrepreneurial spirit, people-first approach and dedication to his entire team,” says Terry Dolan, Vice President North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “Although we have more than 180 years of experience at CASE, we – like Terry – are making moves like a startup and creating solutions rooted in customer need. Through CASE Kickstart, we’re honored to help the men and women who operate our equipment every day further their business aspirations and reach their dreams.”

For McNair, the drive for meaningful change in his business started with a very real and personal experience. “My oldest son was diagnosed with cancer when he was 10 and we were told he’d never walk again. It changed my perspective and goals. Today he has been fully cured.” After countless hours in hospitals and days away from his work, McNair’s vision for his business evolved. “We started to make changes. I hired a new management team and developed a culture of ‘changing lives.’ Everything has changed for the better since,” he said.

As part of the grand-prize package, McNair will deploy a CASE compact track loader and attachment into his business for six months and receive one year of business consultation with Envisor Consulting. Owners Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy will take a deep dive into McNair’s business, providing a roadmap to simplify, streamline and ensure organizational development success and long-term sustainability. Equipment support, training and related counsel is being provided by Georgia-based CASE dealer Tidewater Equipment Company.

Four CASE Kickstart runners up were also named — each has earned a six-month online training subscription from Envisor Academy — Envisor’s online education hub, which houses online education courses, seminars and workshops that will help the honorees apply proven landscaping business principles to their operations.

