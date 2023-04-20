Case cracked! Dealer disguises cat as baby in botched drug-smuggling venture

The cat was disguised as a baby in an attempt to smuggle drugs around a Russian town

A Russian woman has been arrested after disguising her cat as a baby in a failed attempt to smuggle drugs around an industrial town.

Video released by Russian police showed an officer unzipping a pink baby snowsuit, only to discover a confused-looking grey cat peeking out.

The animal was wearing matching baby shoes, a baby grow and a grey woollen hat.

The Russian Ministry of the Interior said the unnamed female suspect had been hired by a drug-smuggler to travel from Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, to Nizhny Tagil, a town in the Urals best known as the site of a large tank factory. She was allegedly supposed to courier synthetic drugs around the town.

“In order to avoid suspicion, she posed like a mother out with an infant,” said Irina Volk, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior.

In the footage, police appeared to recover several small packages wrapped in yellow plastic film from the baby snowsuit hood before they discovered the cat inside. The animal appeared to be a domestic shorthair.

More packages were found in the legs of the snowsuit.

The police officer was then seen undressing the cat, only to discover the feline was wearing at least three layers of baby grows.

The animal was wrapped up in several layers of clothing

The cat, which had also been fitted with a nappy, was later shown in her baby grow and tiny baby boots calmly sitting on in the lap of an officer.

Police officers in Nizhny Tagil discovered 12 drug packages, each weighing about 170 grams, spread across town that the woman and her cat allegedly dropped off in the space of a day.

Police said the drug being smuggled was powdered methylephedrine.

Packages wrapped in coloured film were found

The substance is commonly used in medicines used to treat coughs and colds, but can cause stimulation of the nervous system. It is used as a raw material for stimulants.

It was not immediately clear if someone had tipped off the police about the suspected drug-dealer.

The suspect was not identified, but the interior ministry released several images of a tired-looking middle-aged woman dressed in a black parka and a brown beanie hat.

The woman has been placed under arrest on drug charges.