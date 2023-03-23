Case delayed for former booster club treasurer accused of stealing funds

Mar. 23—BLAIRSVILLE — The criminal case was postponed on Wednesday against a New Florence woman accused of stealing money from the United School District music booster club, authorities said.

Lara Lee Brown, 55, of the 200 block of Horse Thief Road, was to appear before District Judge Robert S. Bell, of Blairsville.

Brown, a former booster club treasurer, allegedly took more than $50,000.

"We were prepared for a hearing this morning," Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., said.

"The defense attorney requested a continuance because he said he wanted to have a preliminary hearing in this matter, but they do not have a court reporter here today," he said.

The delay gives both sides more time to prepare their case.

Brown is being represented by Public Defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler.

A new hearing date has not been scheduled.

Students had been fundraising for four years to pay for a high school band trip to Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World.

State police in Indiana received a report of missing funds in December.

Brown was elected as treasurer in July 2019 and held the position until Dec. 28. The crimes allegedly occurred from Aug. 20, 2019, to Dec. 21.

"Through investigation, Brown was determined to have written checks to herself, made ATM withdrawals and purchased items from various businesses, none of which were documented or had purpose to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of United School District," troopers said.

"It was also learned that Brown had changed the United Music Boosters Club address for statements and correspondence to her home address," troopers said.

Brown allegedly purchased household groceries, women's clothing, gasoline, and a personal camera and photography equipment without providing receipts for any of the transactions made on club accounts.

United originally canceled the trip when the money turned up missing. Soon after, the band accepted an invitation to join Penns Manor Area School District's upcoming trip band trip to Florida.

United students have been doing additional fundraising since the money was reportedly stolen.

State police charged Brown with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

Brown remains free on bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.