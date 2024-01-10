Case dismissed 20 years after indictment

Jan. 10—It's not unusual for district attorney's offices to drop charges against individuals.

What makes the case of Kyle Ratcliff — alternately identified in Whitfield Superior Court documents as Raymond Kyle Ratliff — unique is that the dropped charges came more than 20 years after he was initially indicted.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy made the announcement that the State was dismissing the indictment against the defendant in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 5.

That morning, Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter was scheduled to hear a motion citing a "constitutional speedy trial violation."

That motion was filed by attorney Jerrid Thompson on Dec. 21, 2023.

"In this case an indictment was filed on April 24, 2003, charging the defendant with statutory rape and per the body of the indictment the alleged date of offense being between Feb. 22, 2003, and March 1, 2003," the motion reads. "There is no evidence that the defendant was aware of this indictment, pending charges or that he was being sought by law enforcement."

In the motion, Thompson laid out four factors determining whether or not an individual's right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution has been violated.

As for the length of delay prong, Thompson cited the 2014 Georgia Court of Appeals case Whatley vs. State, which held that a delay of more than a year between the "attachment of the right and the trial" raises a threshold presumption of prejudice for a defendant.

"In the case now before this court it has been 20 years since the attachment of the right and the arrest of the defendant on the indictment," Thompson wrote.

Continuing, Thompson argued that the State was "clearly responsible" for the delay.

"There is no evidence that the defendant concealed himself or was in hiding to escape the justice system," he wrote. "In fact, there is evidence to the contrary, specifically, the defendant joined the United States Army for a time and nothing came up during that process to alert him of pending charges — or to alert the Army, for that matter, of this being the case, which would have likely spoiled his plans of being accepted into the armed forces."

Thompson said the defendant was "brought to the attention of the criminal justice system" in Georgia in 2012, 2020 and 2022.

"He was either arrested or booked triggering a criminal history cycle not once, but three times subsequent to the issuing of the indictment and prior to his current arrest," he stated. "Further, both names of Raymond Kyle Ratliff and Kyle Ratcliff appear on the Whitfield County incident report ... so the difference in name is hardly an excuse that the State may hang their hat on, so to speak."

The assertion of the right prong, Thompson said, circles back to the 2022 Georgia Court of Appeals case State vs. Adams.

"Unlike the requirement to file a specific motion demanding statutory speedy trial demand, there is no such requirement in asserting a constitutional right to a speedy trial," the motion reads. "The accused is not required to demand a speedy trial at the first available opportunity, only to demand it in due course."

Thompson addressed the fourth factor, prejudice to a defendant, using the 1992 Supreme Court of the United States decision in Doggett vs. United States.

"Also, here as in Doggett, it is argued that the defendant's defense has been impaired by the loss of memories of witnesses and the alleged victim, the death or inability to even question witnesses or potential witnesses, and the ability to locate witnesses not mentioned by the original investigating officer," Thompson wrote.

Thompson wrapped up his motion by citing the 2020 Georgia Court of Appeals case Kishel vs. State.

"These four factors have no talismanic qualities and must be considered together with such other circumstances as may be relevant in the animating principles of the speedy trial guarantee," the motion reads.

The final lines of the motion are culled from the ruling in the 2004 Georgia Court of Appeals case Watkins vs. State.

"No single factor is either a necessary or sufficient condition to a finding of deprivation of the right of speedy trial," the document reads. "Rather, 'the factors should be considered together in a balancing test of the conduct of the prosecution and the defendant."