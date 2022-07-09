Update: Case dismissed in 2020 family assault

Update: After a one-year period of community supervision, charges in this case were dismissed by a Wichita County judge June 9, 2022.

A father of five was arrested in May 2020, after he allegedly choked his 14-year-old son for failing to complete household chores.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Charles Eipper, a probable cause affidavit states:

Officer arrived at about 10:56 p.m. in May 2020, at a residence on Meadow Green Court for a report of assault.

The reporting party was the mother of the victim, who said the family was getting ready for a late dinner and she asked the 14-year-old to set the table. The teen said he would after he finished with a game on his phone. The mother said she agreed.

The boy got drinks for everyone at the table and sat down.

The man came into the room, got up in the boy’s face and asked why he never helped around the house. The boy verbally defended himself and placed a chair between himself and the man.

The man then shoved the boy into a corner and began choking him. The boy said he tried scratching at the man’s face to get him to stop.

Witnessing the scene were the four other children.

The mother was in the kitchen preparing food and heard the children screaming and asking the father to let the boy go.

Officers saw no visible injuries on the victim other than a scrape on his shoulder, possibly from when he was shoved into the wall.

When officers arrived, the man was not at the house. During the time that officers were talking with the victim and witnesses, the man returned.

Talking with officers outside, the man admitted that the situation got “heated” at dinner time and he “needed to learn how to be a better dad.”

The mother of the victim wanted to press charges and also filed for an emergency restraining order against the man.

Claire Kowalick, a senior journalist for the Times Record News, covers local government, military and MSU Texas. If you have a news tip, contact Claire at ckowalick@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Case dismissed in 2020 family assault