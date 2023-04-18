Case dismissed against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine

The Supreme Court of Georgia Tuesday found former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine should not face any discipline after being accused by the State Bar of Georgia of lying under oath.

The Bar accused current Columbia County Chief Assistant District Attorney Natalie Paine of lying under oath in September 2022, reviving a 2021 professional conduct complaint that took place when Paine served as district attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

In a formal complaint filed by the Georgia State Bar Disciplinary Board on Jan. 14, 2021, the board alleged former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine obtained evidence that violated the rights of suspects in a 2017 double homicide case in Richmond County Superior Court.

She then continued prosecuting the suspects using testimony obtained in unconstitutional interrogations and privileged, illegally recorded attorney-client conversations, according to the complaint.

A review found Paine not responsible for the misconduct in the case, but the board in September demanded the decision be reconsidered and called for her suspension.

The Supreme Court of Georgia found Tuesday that the Bar did not prove by clear and convincing evidence that Paine violated any rules, according to the opinion.

The board's recommendation of a six month suspension and public reprimand will not be imposed and the case was dismissed, according to the opinion.

