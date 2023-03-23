Case dismissed against man accused of threatening another with skid steer

Mar. 22—A Flathead County District judge in January dismissed a criminal negligence charge against a man previously accused of menacing another individual with a skid steer.

Prosecutors brought Ryan James Blekkenk, 45, up on the felony count in December, alleging in court documents he used a skid steer to pick up another man and then dump him onto the ground. Blekkenk pleaded not guilty at his Dec. 20, 2022 arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy.

Just a few weeks later, on Jan. 5, Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice. Clegg wrote that he sought the dismissal "in the interest of justice," according to documents filed in district court.

Judge Amy Eddy granted the request a day later.

Blekkenk initially picked up the charge after authorities responded to a Dec. 10 disturbance on Swan Mountain Drive. According to court documents, a dispute over wooden blocks holding up another individual's fifth wheel camper sparked the incident.