Case dismissed against Sheboygan man formerly charged with reckless homicide

SHEBOYGAN - A Sheboygan man is presumed innocent after prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to continue to trial.

Frank Wilburn, 33, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide involving drugs in September for the overdose death of another Sheboygan man.

The charge was dismissed on District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s motion last month, after Judge Samantha Bastil ruled part of the state's evidence would not be admissible at trial.

Giving drugs to someone who fatally overdoses is considered first-degree reckless homicide in Wisconsin, punishable by a fine of up to $100,000, up to 40 years in prison, or both.

The charge against Wilburn was dropped the day after the same reckless homicide charges were filed against two people for the overdose death of a Sheboygan woman in October.

Victim told his girlfriend he had gotten meth from 'Coco,' she told police

According to the criminal complaint:

A preliminary drug screen of substances police found in the victim’s room after his mother found him unresponsive showed the presence of fentanyl and meth.

His mother and sister told police they believed he obtained the drugs from a man who had met him in the driveway of their house two days earlier, and the victim’s sister identified Wilburn’s photo in a lineup.

Police also found a message on the victim’s phone about meeting at his residence, with the victim telling the person to stop texting. A police detective believed the phone number was listed to Wilburn’s sister.

The victim’s girlfriend, who visited the victim the day before his death, told police she asked him where he got the meth, and he told her he had gotten it from “Coco.” The girlfriend did not know who Coco was, but had heard the victim mention him in the past, she told police.

A family member of the victim said that Coco was the victim's longtime friend and that police knew Coco.

Sheboygan Police Department detectives were familiar with two people nicknamed Coco, one of whom was Frank Wilburn.

The family told police that Wilburn and the victim grew up together and had been friends for years.

After being arrested, Wilburn signed a cash bond of $350,000.

‘Without that testimony … I could not prove the case,’ district attorney says

Judge Bastil ruled at an evidentiary hearing in February that the victim’s statement to his girlfriend about where he obtained the meth would not be allowed at trial.

Typically, hearsay — any assertion made out of court by another person, such as "so-and-so told me this" — is not allowed at trial, Urmanski said.

In this case, an exception may have applied because the witness (the deceased victim) was not able to come into court himself.

“But the court ultimately determined that there was not enough credibility or reliability in the circumstances surrounding the statements that I was offering through the girlfriend of the deceased, and because of that (Judge Bastil) did not allow the testimony,” Urmanski said. “Without that testimony, my decision was that I could not prove the case.”

Rate of opioid deaths was 19 deaths per 100,000 people in Sheboygan County in 2020. Here’s how to get help

In 2020, the most recent year for which data are available, 22 people died from an opioid overdose in Sheboygan County, a rate of 19 opioid deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Heath Services dashboard.

In 2021, there was roughly one ambulance run every four days for a suspected opioid overdose in Sheboygan County, a rate of 79 ambulance runs per 100,000 people, according to the state’s suspected opioid overdose report.

County behavioral health agencies reported providing substance use services to nearly 80 people using opioids in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People needing help with substance abuse can call the Sheboygan County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Center at 920-459-3207.

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Emergency Department, at 3100 Superior Ave. in Sheboygan, also offers 24/7 walk-in care for opioid treatment, including for people who may be overdosing, withdrawing or ready to start recovery from heroin or pain pills. Medical staff at HSHS Hospital will connect people to further treatment.

