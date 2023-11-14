Case dismissed against woman arrested in drug death

Nov. 14—Prosecutors, citing it would not be in the "state's best interest to proceed," dismissed the case against a Kokomo woman accused last year of dealing drugs that ended up killing a woman.

Emily Rouse, 23, was originally arrested March 17 on charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a level 1 felony; dealing a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a level 3 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, per online court records.

Another Kokomo resident, Dashawn O. Brown, 22, was also arrested at the time in connection with the incident.

As of Monday, Brown's case is still active, and he's due back in court in April 2024 on charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and dealing a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony, according to court documents.

It was March 11 that authorities were called to the Pine Valley Apartment Complex in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive 27-year-old woman.

First responders were reportedly told prior to arrival that the woman might have been overdosing on fentanyl, per a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office.

Despite lifesaving measures, such as the utilization of Narcan, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was during their initial investigation that police said they allegedly uncovered a social media conversation the reported victim in the case had with Rouse shortly before she died, court documents indicated.

In that conversation, investigators noted the two women were allegedly discussing an upcoming drug deal, per court records.

Police also said they believed at the time that Rouse and Brown were the only ones who ever supplied narcotics to the victim in the case.

On March 14, investigators ended up conducting a search warrant at an apartment in the 2400 block of Baxter Road, a residence believed to be connected to Rouse and Brown, per the affidavit.

During that search, police reportedly discovered 600 fentanyl pills, around 1.18 pounds of marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun, over $3,000 cash and digital scales, court documents stated.

Investigators believed those fentanyl pills were from the same batch of pills Rouse and Brown sold to the victim in the hours before her death, according to the affidavit.