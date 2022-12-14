Update: Case dismissed after Georgia man charged with criminal sexual conduct at Wofford

Update: The case against Zachary Michael Howe was dismissed Oct. 8, 2018 in Spartanburg CountySeventh Judicial Circuit Court.

A Georgia man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after an incident on Wofford College’s campus in March of 2018.

Zachary Michael Howe, 20, of 1038 Crawford St. in Madison, Ga., was arrested after an incident at Wofford on March 2, said college spokeswoman Laura Corbin.

Spartanburg County jail records show Howe was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Corbin said Howe, who is not a Wofford student, was on campus during the incident as a guest of another student.

The victim, who’s also a student, has since been treated and released from the hospital, Corbin said.

Wofford College, a private institution, does not release incident reports from its Campus Safety Department.

Howe remained in the Spartanburg County jail without bond Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Georgia man charged with criminal sexual conduct after incident at Wofford