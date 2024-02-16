Case dismissed after judge rules Speedy Trial Act violated

Feb. 16—A former Oklahoma State Penitentiary correctional officer charged for the alleged assault of a restrained inmate had a second case dismissed after a judge ruled a speedy trial violation occurred.

William Graham, 37, of McAlester, was charged in September 2023 with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after felony counts of aggravated assault and battery, offering false evidence, and obstructing an officer were dismissed.

The felony counts were dismissed after a Pittsburg County judge granted a motion to quash after the inmate testified he slipped out of his handcuffs to stab another inmate prior to the alleged assault. Prosecutors were allowed to recharge Graham with a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Graham was accused of using "unnecessary or excessive force" on June 16, 2022, by striking an inmate who was restrained with his arms behind his back and in leg shackles while escorting the inmate to OSP's medical unit.

In a motion to dismiss filed by Graham's attorney Brecken Wagner, on Jan. 5, during a sounding of the docket, the defense announced they were ready for trial with prosecutors announcing they were not ready and asked for a continuance.

The prosecution then said they were ready after Pittsburg County Special District Judge Mindy Beare said a continuance would be denied, the motion states.

"The state was aware at the time that it was not prepared to proceed to trial but presented no adequate reasoning for their motion to continue, and then made what appears to be a false statement to the court that they were 'ready,'" Wagner wrote in his motion.

Wagner wrote the prosecution on Jan. 12 met with another judge and requested an oral motion to "the matter be dismissed, without prejudice, and with the intent to refile" during a day Beare was not available with the motion being granted.

Wagner soon filed an objection to the dismissal, claiming the District 18 District Attorney's Office was "forum shopping" and that the judge who dismissed the case did not have the jurisdiction to issue the order

Court records show the dismissal was vacated by Beare and the state was ordered to file any requests for a continuance in writing.

The motion to dismiss was filed by Wagner on Jan. 25, stating despite the charge being filed in September 2023, the case began since his client's arrest on the allegations in 2022.

Beare granted the motion to dismiss, stating that the prosecution had plenty of time to put in writing after they "in effect" received their continuance in the case after the second judge's dismissal with no motion to continue filed by the prosecution by the time Beare issued her ruling.

"The court does find that the defendant has been denied his right to a speedy trial in this matter," Beare wrote. "This case is dismissed without costs and with prejudice."