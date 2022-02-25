Case dismissed for woman accused of hitting mother with souvenir bat

Feb. 25—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony assault charge that a Joplin woman was facing for allegedly punching her mother and hitting her on the head with a miniature souvenir baseball bat.

Alicia D. Heimann, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Heimann was charged after a domestic disturbance June 3 at 538 N. Pearl Ave.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Heimann and her mother were arguing when she punched her mother in the face and started pulling her about the house by her hair. The mother grabbed a miniature souvenir baseball bat in self-defense, but her daughter took it away from her and hit her on the side of the head with it, leaving a 2-inch gash, according to the affidavit.