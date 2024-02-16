Case of drive-by shooting suspect going to trial

Feb. 16—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A plea was not entered Thursday in Mercer County Circuit Court by a man facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder, so he will be going before a jury in late March.

Deliezha Devonte Gravely of Bluefield appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Gravely was charged with multiple offenses including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of malicious assault and one count of conspiracy after a drive-by shooting in Bluefield.

The shooting occurred May 3, 2022 on Frederick Street in Bluefield. A 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured.

Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department testified May 12, 2022 during Gravely's preliminary hearing that Gravely told him during an interview that he was at Frederick Street while carrying an AR-15 rifle. Gravely said he tried to fire the rifle, but it would not go off.

A home surveillance video showed Gravely "hanging out" of a suspect vehicle's passenger-side window with the AR-15, Adams said then.

Video evidence also showed muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side, Adams said.

The AR-15 was one of two firearms which led to the felon in possession of a firearm charges. The second weapon was a .40-caliber firearm, according to the indictment.

The court was informed during Thursday's hearing that Gravely would not be entering a plea. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said later that Gravely will be going to trial in late March.

Gravely is being held at the Southern Regional Jail. He is being represented by attorney Joe Harvey.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Gravely pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. He had been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the Dec. 22, 2019, shooting death of Ohio resident Edward Earl Duck III. Deputies found Duck in a car parked outside a Brushfork Road home while answering a complaint from a male individual who told dispatchers that he had been shot. Duck later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

During this plea hearing, Judge Sadler asked Gravely if he was entering into a best-interest plea because he did not want to risk being found guilty of crimes with higher penalties.

Gravely replied that this was why he was pleaded guilty.

Gravely was sentenced to time served.

