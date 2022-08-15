Use in case of emergency: As Americans' budgets are hit hard by inflation, here are some ways to access quick cash when you need it most

Food prices are up, gas prices are up, housing costs are up – and that means Americans’ budgets are being hit hard.

With inflation recorded at 8.5% in July, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

Inflation will come down, eventually – but what if you need cash now?

Beyond the current economic uncertainty of a possible recession and volatile stock market, emergencies can pop up at any time, which means you never know when you’ll need to get your hands on some quick cash.

It could be a trip to the emergency room, a busted transmission on the car you need for work, or a shot at a dream apartment – if you can find money for the deposit. What options are available and which is best for you? Here are a few ideas:

Don’t miss

Too many Americans are still missing out on cheaper home insurance

A TikToker paid off $17,000 in credit card debt by 'cash stuffing' — can it work for you?

What do Ashton Kutcher and a Nobel Prize-winning economist have in common? An investing app that turns spare change into a diversified portfolio

Your emergency fund

If you have one, now’s the time to tap your rainy day fund. But because putting away that back-up money can be a tough and long process, some people stubbornly resist taking out that cash even when they need it.

If the problem is that you’re not completely sure your situation constitutes a true emergency, consider the reason: Will this situation get worse and cost you more money down the road? Does it involve keeping a roof over your head, keeping your job, keeping you out of the hospital or keeping you out of court?

If the answer to any of those questions is yes, make a plan to repay yourself and rebuild your cash stash — then go make that withdrawal.

But remember: A real emergency never involves restaurants, clothing, holidays or any event that requires a bathing suit.

Tap your IRA

Roth IRA

You can withdraw the money you’ve contributed to a Roth IRA at any time without paying taxes or penalties. However, earnings on your contributions are off-limits until you’re at least 59-1/2 and the account has been open for five years.

Story continues

You’re tapping your retirement money, so make sure you’ve got a real emergency on your hands.

Regular IRA

This can be a risky move but, if you’re absolutely sure you can repay the money within 60 days, you can withdraw money from a regular IRA.

If you don’t replace the money on time, however, you’ll be hit with taxes and, if you’re younger than 59-1/2, an additional 10% penalty. Again, this is retirement money, so be very careful.

Gift cards:

More than half of all U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card gathering dust, an amount that’s estimated to total $15.3 billion.

In the case of a cash card, such as one from Visa, MasterCard or American Express, you can cash in the card through Google Pay, Square, PayPal and Venmo, usually for a fee of up to 3%.

You also can use a cash card to buy other gift cards, often at a discount. You also can use a cash card to pay online bills.

For store-specific gift cards, you’ve got the option to re-sell them for less than face value at several websites, including Cardhub.com, Cardcash.com, ClipKard.com, GiftCash.com and others.

Another tactic is to ask friends and acquaintances who regularly shop at those stores for which you have cards to swap cash for your cards.

Adjust your tax withholding

If you’re in the habit of getting a big tax refund every year, that means you’re giving Uncle Sam an interest-free loan on your money until next tax season. Instead, adjust your tax withholding so that you get that cash now in your regular paycheck.

You can get a very good estimate of your tax bill using the IRS withholding calculator at www.IRS.gov. You’ll need your latest pay stub and last year’s tax return. The calculator checks your tax liability and will even instruct you how to change your withholding forms with your employer.

Unknown insurance benefits

If you’re stretched for cash because of a mishap, accident or disaster, check out your insurance policies. Your home insurance policy might pay for ruined electronics and even spoiled food and hotel stays after a power outage.

If items are stolen from a hotel or dorm room, they may also be replaced by your insurance. Your car insurance often will replace a cracked windshield. And if the stash of cash or gift cards in your sock drawers burns up in a fire, some policies will replace your lost currency, too.

Forgotten bonds

Did a generous grandparent, uncle or aunt give you savings bonds over the years for birthdays, graduations, bar mitzvahs or other big occasions?

In many cases, these uncashed bonds stopped earning interest years or even decades ago and are languishing forgotten in a desk drawer or file cabinet.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Americans are sitting on a total of $29 billion in unredeemed savings bonds. You can look to see if any exist under your name by using the search tool at TreasuryHunt.gov.

Borrow against home equity

With property values at record levels, homeowners are sitting on about $29 trillion in home equity.

Although interest rates have ticked up lately, a home equity loan or line of credit can be an affordable way to tap the value of your home without selling the property. Typically, homeowners with good credit can borrow up to 80% of their equity.

August rates averaged just above 6% for home equity loans, and about 4.5% for lines of credit.

A loan is typically for a fixed amount at a fixed rate, while a home equity line of credit(HELOC) carries a variable rate and allows you to withdraw money as you need it. Most loans and lines are interest-only for 10 years, after which they need to be repaid or refinanced.

But be careful when borrowing against your equity. If you default on the loan, you can ultimately lose the property.

401(k) loans

If you have a 401(k) or similar workplace account, many plans allow you to borrow money from the plan and repay it with automatic withdrawals from your paycheck.

The payback period usually is set at five years, but you can repay the loan faster with no penalty. The loan limit typically is 50% of your account balance or $50,000, but varies from plan to plan.

Advantages of a 401(k) loan are that they’re usually fast and easy to obtain, regardless of your credit score, and that you will be paying interest to yourself, not a bank or other lender.

One downside is that the money you withdraw will no longer be earning money in your investments until it’s repaid. In some cases, however, your interest payments may amount to more than your investments were earning, depending on how the market performs.

Also, if you leave your job before the loan is repaid you’ll be hit with taxes and early withdrawal penalties.

Cash out life insurance

If you’ve got whole life or “permanent” life insurance, those policies often build cash value over time. One option is to cash out the policy and replace it with cheaper term insurance, which still leaves your survivors covered in an emergency but won’t build equity.

More options

Here are a few more ideas, just in case you need them:

Loans from friends or family (put it in writing)

Gig economy work, such as Uber driving, baby sitting, freelancing

Sell unused items on eBay, Craigslist.com, to consignment stores or in a garage sale

Check for unreimbursed business expenses and submit those claims

Deliver pizza, wait tables or other weekend and after-hours jobs

Check with your local United Way, church or temple for financial assistance

Rent out a room in your home

Search for unclaimed security deposits, old bank accounts, insurance payments and other cash at https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money and at https://fiscal.treasury.gov/unclaimed-assets.html.

The options you choose will depend on how much money you need and how soon you need it. But whatever method you choose, once you can get back on your feet, remember to start an emergency fund before your next cash crunch hits.

What to read next

If your retirement plans have been thrown off by inflation, here's a stress-free way to get back on track

Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two physical assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

You could be the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods and Kroger (and collect fat grocery store-anchored income on a quarterly basis)

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.