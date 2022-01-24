Case of ex-deep-sea treasure hunter stuck in jail sees another delay

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -An influential consumer advocacy group is pressing Pfizer Inc to supply more of its new COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to developing countries this year, concerned that access to the treatment will mirror inequalities in vaccines. Public Citizen sent a letter https://www.citizen.org/article/letter-urging-pfizer-to-address-paxlovid-inequality to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday, asking the drugmaker to set aside at least two-thirds of its supply this year for developing countries at a reasonable price. Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program, said the letter was the opening salvo of what he expects will be a year-long campaign by the group.