Case Farms donates more than 250 therapy hours to North Carolina children

Case Farms, a poultry farming and processing group with offices in Holmes County, donated $20,000 to the Children’s Hope Alliance, a nonprofit with a long history of child advocacy and welfare.

With the donation, Case Farms was named the title sponsor of the nonprofit’s Planting Seeds of Hope luncheon for the eighth time. The lunch will be held at The Cove Church in Mooresville, North Carolina, on May 7.

Registration will begin March 1 on its website.

"We are thrilled to renew our role as the title sponsor for this year's CHA fundraising luncheon. Reflecting on the impactful work of the Children’s Hope Alliance in assisting and transforming the lives of children, it deepens my gratitude for being part of such an exceptional company," said Leonard Parks, director of human resources at Case Farms. "We take pride in the positive difference we are making in our community, and through our partnership with CHA, we have confidence that our resources are effectively contributing to the betterment of young lives."

Case Farms has supported the Children’s Hope Alliance, formerly known as Barium Springs Home for Children, since 2004. Throughout the last 20 years, the coompany has contributed more than $181,000 to the nonprofit through various fundraising efforts.

"This spring, CHA is hoping to garner enough community support to provide over 10,000 hours of therapy for local children and families.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Case Farms donates $20,000 to the Children’s Hope Alliance