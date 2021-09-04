Case of fatal I-95 shooting gets continued until Oct. 1

Sep. 4—LUMBERTON — The man charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Interstate 95 in March again got his case continued in court on Friday.

Dejywan Floyd's hearing Friday in the Robeson County Courthouse was presided over by Robeson County District Court Judge Jeff Moore. Floyd has been charged with first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly. Other charges against Floyd include sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to wear seat belt-front seat, resisting public officer and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and expired registration card/tag.

Floyd's attorney, Johnson Britt, asked Friday that the case be continued. Moore agreed to the request and rescheduled Floyd's bond hearing for Oct. 1.

Floyd also has been charged with driving while license revoked in an unrelated case, which was heard Friday in a separate courtroom. The charge was dismissed, according to Shelena Smith, clerk of Robeson County Superior Court.

The charge of driving while license revoked was previously continued to Friday from a hearing in July.

Britt said he intends to "file a motion to set a bond" in Floyd's case.

Floyd, who was not present in court Friday morning, remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge.

Deputies arrested Floyd about 12:38 a.m. April 1 in Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection to the death of Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement personnel and other first responders were dispatched about 11:40 a.m. on March 25 to the report of a person shot near exit 22 on I-95, north of Lumberton. Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Robeson County EMS arrived to find Julie Eberly suffering from a gunshot wound. She had been shot through the passenger door of the vehicle in which she and her husband, Ryan Eberly, were traveling on I-95 South. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

Immediate medical assistance was rendered, and Julie Eberly was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center, where she died. The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the Eberlys' GMC Yukon came close to the suspect's Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect then pulled to the victim's passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses stated that the suspect then drove off and exited at Exit 22. The victim's vehicle then pulled over on I-95 and waited for medical assistance," a Sheriff's Office release issued shortly after the shooting reads in part.

