Case for Fed Pause Builds After Crisis-Echoing Move on Swaps

Case for Fed Pause Builds After Crisis-Echoing Move on Swaps
Catarina Saraiva
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The case for the Federal Reserve to forgo an interest-rate hike strengthened in the eyes of some central bank watchers following a coordinated global move to ease growing financial strains.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ahead of the weekend, most economists had been forecasting that the Fed would raise its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, to a range of 4.75% to 5%, extending a yearlong campaign to stamp out inflation.

On Sunday afternoon, however, the Fed and five other central banks announced action to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements by increasing the frequency of access to daily from weekly — echoing actions taken during other moments of crisis.

While US stock futures and Treasury yields climbed in the initial hours of trading following Sunday’s news, and investors increased bets on a quarter-point hike, several analysts said the risk-benefit calculations around a pause were becoming more favorable to such an option.

“The fact that you are engaged in global coordination with other central banking authorities to rescue institutions and keep liquidity flowing, it just suggests that a pause is probably a better risk/reward,” said Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC and a former Fed economist.

The central bank could signal that its “intention right now is focused on stabilizing the liquidity in the banking system,” she said.

The latest news followed UBS Group AG’s agreement Sunday to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread across global markets.

And it all came on the heels of the collapse of three US lenders a week ago, developments that effectively took a 50 basis-point hike — something floated by Chair Jerome Powell earlier in the month — off the table.

The Fed was joined by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank in announcing the coordinated action.

As Asian markets digested a frenetic weekend of global banking developments Monday morning, equities dropped across the region. Additional tier-1 bonds issued by some Asian banks fell by a record during Asian trading hours. A Swiss regulator earlier said $17 billion of such AT1s from Credit Suisse would be wiped out.

Contagion Concern

To be sure, the decision on whether to pause or hike remains a tough call, and analysts weren’t immediately changing their predictions, so much as indicating that the chances of a pause seemed to have increased following Sunday’s developments.

The various actions on Sunday “suggest greater worry about the left-tail risk from financial contagion, and on the margin could put (our presumption of) a rate hike by the FOMC on Wednesday in a bit more doubt,” former Fed governor Laurence Meyer and his colleagues at research firm Monetary Policy Analytics said in a note Sunday night.

“The higher risk of pausing also suggests higher risk that the FOMC would revise downward or suspend balance sheet runoff, especially if policymakers think recent stress sends a definitive signal of reserve scarcity at the aggregate, systemic level rather than only at the level of individual banks,” they wrote.

Others, like Vanessa Chan, head of Asian fixed-income investment directing at Fidelity International, read the latest move on swaps as potentially boosting the chances that the Fed will have room to separate their focus on price stability from financial stability.

“Interest-rate hikes are probably likely to continue while they start to put in various liquidity instruments or liquidity buffers so it helps to stabilize the sort of liquidity situation that we’re facing in the market,” Chan said from Hong Kong on Bloomberg Radio Monday morning.

Clinging to a forecast of a quarter-point hike this week, DBS Bank Ltd. Chief Economist Taimur Baig also recognized that the conviction of that call is fading.

“A very clear and credible central bank may be able to pull off the balancing act of fighting inflation through higher rates and accommodating liquidity to stem financial market duress,” Singapore-based Baig said in a report Monday. “The Fed is up to the task, in our view, but uncertainties are sky-high, presently.”

Even as Fed officials have repeatedly signaled their intention to keep up the inflation fight by continuing rate hikes, market volatility over the next two days could set them off that course by tightening conditions for them.

“It’s a nuanced message, but hopefully monetary policy is the focus on inflation and all these other tools and measures to sort of stabilize the banking system are separate,” Brad Gibson, Melbourne-based AllianceBernstein head of Asia-Pacific fixed income, said on Bloomberg Television Monday. “But it’s going to be a tough message to sell in a market like this.”

Data released Thursday showed banks in the US borrowed a record amount from Fed backstop facilities in the week ended March 15, topping a previous high reached during the 2008 financial crisis and signaling widespread funding strains.

Fed officials start a two-day meeting on Tuesday. With inflation holding firm and the labor market still hot early this year, some policymakers including Powell had suggested it may be appropriate to re-accelerate the pace of rate increases to a half-percentage-point hike from the 25-basis-point pace officials delivered the last time they met on Feb. 1.

But that was before Silicon Valley Bank’s failure and the resulting market turmoil.

A 25 basis-point hike was “still our base case,” Evercore ISI analyst Krishna Guha, a former New York Fed staffer, said in a note Sunday evening. “But the FX swap flags US global concerns and if we were to see a severe adverse reaction in European financials to the news this could stop out a hike.”

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko and Malcolm Scott.

(Updates with additional market developments, comment throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Leads Global Liquidity Boost With US Dollar Swap Lines As Bank Crisis Deepens

    Swap lines are "an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets", the Fed said.

  • Goldman Call on ESG Debt Paves Way for a Hedge Fund’s Big Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingAs analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. call time on the so-called greenium, a hedge-fund strategy is already taking advantage of the new pricing reality.Credit str

  • Still Concerned About Inflation? These 3 Dividend Stocks Get an Inflation-Driven Boost

    Three companies getting an inflation-driven boost these days are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND), and W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Brookfield Infrastructure is a global infrastructure operator. The company owns a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across the utility, energy midstream, transportation, and data sectors.

  • Fed, ECB and Others Take Coordinated Steps to Boost Dollar Liquidity; Bitcoin Tops $28K

    The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) on Sunday announced it had joined hands with other major central banks to ensure a steady flow of the U.S. dollar, a dominant reserve currency, in the global financial system. The Fed said it would increase the frequency of the dollar swap lines with the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank from weekly to daily, starting Monday.

  • Marketmind: Investors adopt the brace position as banks topple

    That pretty much sums up the reaction in Asian markets to the extraordinary government-engineered takeover of the storied Credit Suisse by UBS, along with a U.S. dollar supply operation by a Fed-led posse of major central banks. Investors seem torn between relief that Credit Suisse was not allowed to collapse or worries that it had to be saved in such a way in the first place. It's not helping that Credit Suisse shareholders are taking a nasty haircut in the deal, though not as painful as AT1 bond holders who seemingly won't get their $17 billion back.

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Super-Rare Photos Featuring Her 2 Kids Shows Her Son Jack is a Little Artist in the Making

    Mamas in the UK are celebrating their Mother’s Day in style: from honoring never-before-seen photoshoots to shouting out their kids’ drawings a la Rosie Huntintgton-Whiteley! On March 19, the ROSE INC founder shared a series of rare and adorable snapshots of her two children with the simple caption reading, “Happy UK Mother’s Day! 🤍.” In […]

  • Fed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation

    The move came on the heels of a deal brokered by Swiss authorities to have UBS buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse to prevent its disorderly collapse and signals the depth of concern central bankers have over the recent turmoil in the financial system on both sides of the Atlantic. "To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the Fed said in a statement issued alongside announcements from the other five central banks.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • UBS To Buy Credit Suisse in $3.2 Billion All Stock Deal

    UBS will absorb Credit Suisse in a $3.2 billion all stock deal brokered by the government that was pulled together to prevent the latter embattled bank from failing.

  • Greg Gaines agrees to deal with Buccaneers

    Greg Gaines has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Buccaneers

  • Central banks have pushed us to the precipice again

    After the collapse of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) left Rishi Sunak promising reporters there was “no systemic contagion risk” a week ago, here we are again. Now the threat is even closer to home, with UBS in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, in a deal brokered by a desperate Swiss government.

  • Opinion | The Lessons of the Great Depression Are Being Ignored

    FDR would have hated the fix to today’s banking crisis.

  • Rising Rates Are Reshaping Once-Lucrative Commodity Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher interest rates are forcing commodity traders to rethink some deals and push up prices, in the latest example of how a period of rapid central-bank hiking is reshaping global business.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Mo

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar