As case goes ‘cold,’ Richland County seeks info on former college professor’s killing

Authorities are searching for more information in the killing of a former Allen University professor as they say the case has gone “cold.”

Robbie Atkinson, 94, was a longtime teacher at Allen University and lived a few blocks away on Calhoun Street, where she was found dead on Sept. 18, The State reported previously.

Initially, police did not suspect foul play and there were no signs of forced entry, The State reported previously. A few days later, Atkinson’s death was ruled a homicide. A month later, the investigation is at a standstill.

“The case has become cold and no leads or information is being provided,” according to a release from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The street on which Atkinson lived gets a lot of foot and vehicle traffic, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said in the news release.

“She was a respected educator for many decades in our community and we’re asking that if you saw anyone again near the home or on the premises that you reach out,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford asked anyone with information about Atkinson’s death to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call 803-576-1790.