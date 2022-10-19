In case involving daughter of judge, state Ethics Commission clears DA Joseph Early

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., center, listens to testimony during state Ethics Commission hearing. At left is his lawyer, Meredith Fierro, and at right is Timothy Burke, lawyer for former state police Maj. Susan Anderson.

WORCESTER — The state Ethics Commission has ruled that Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and several others did not break civil ethics laws in their handling of a police report regarding the 2017 arrest of a judge's daughter.

The ruling comes six months after the commission heard a nine-day civil trial in Boston over allegations that Early, his top prosecutor, the former head of the state police and another ex-top state police official broke civil ethics laws in their handling of the report.

The commission released its findings Wednesday.

At the trial, commission lawyers argued that Early, his second-in-command Jeffrey Travers, former state police Col. Richard D. McKeon and former state police Maj. Susan Anderson acted improperly to remove sexually explicit statements the daughter allegedly made during a drugged driving arrest from official documents.

In a news release announcing the decision Wednesday, the Ethics Commission wrote that the evidence at trial, "did not prove that the benefit the judge and/or his daughter purportedly would have received by having the arrest report revised and replaced as attempted was of substantial value.

"Because the substantial value of the alleged benefit improperly secured is an essential element of the violation alleged, after determining substantial value had not been proved, the Commission did not address any other element of the alleged violation," the release reads.

The release notes that commissioners went on to state, “Although we have reached our determination as to the failure of proof on the substantial value element, thus defeating the [section] 23(b)(2)(ii) claims, we take this opportunity to note that to the extent there were any concerns about protecting [the judge’s daughter] from prejudicial pretrial publicity in order to preserve her constitutional right to a fair trial, the better practice would have been to do so by filing a motion to redact to avoid the specter of special or favorable treatment raised by this case.”

Commissioners also found, "it had not been proved that Early, Travers, McKeon, and Anderson violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against public employees acting in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to conclude that they would act or fail to act in performing an official duty because of kinship, rank, or undue influence from another person because it had not been proved that the actions of Early, Travers, McKeon, or Anderson would cause a reasonable person to conclude they had been unduly influenced by the judge or his daughter."

