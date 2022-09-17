Case involving third felony drug suspect in Middletown bound over to grand jury

Sep. 17—The third man charged with felony trafficking and possession this month following a joint investigation with several Butler County agencies had his case sent to a Butler County grand jury.

Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, 28, of New Jersey, had his case sent to a grand jury by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron.

Earlier, Sherron sent the felony cases involving Mainer Feliz, 29, of Middletown, and Emanuel Ortega-Moran, 30, of Pennsylvania, to the grand jury during their preliminary hearings.

Cash bond remained at $1 million for all three men who are in the Butler County Jail.

All three were charged Sept. 1 after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

In total, agents seized approximately 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, valued at $750,000, multiple loaded firearms and digital scales, Jones said.

Sgt. Rob Whitlock of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) Unit said a search warrant was also executed on a vehicle that had been observed coming and going from the Middletown residence. The vehicle was stopped as it was leaving a Middletown area restaurant and the majority of the pills were found hidden in the vehicle, Whitlock said.

The investigation included the BURN Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the Middletown Division of Police Department.

Whitlock said due to the large amount of pills and guns, federal charges could be file against the suspects.