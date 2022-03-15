New case in Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Arizonan Jacob Zerkle arrested, admitted to shoving officers

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Federal authorities arrested a southern Arizona man Tuesday who, according to court documents, admitted to pushing police officers outside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jacob Zerkle told an FBI agent who interviewed him outside his home in Bowie, Arizona, in October that he did push into officers while protesting outside the Capitol and that “he probably did something dumb,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Washington D.C.

There were no answers at phone numbers listed for Zerkle. He was arrested in Tucson on Tuesday, according to a Justice Department web page that tracks the cases of the hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The complaint alleges Zerkle committed seven crimes, including assaulting an officer.

The FBI had posted a photo of Zerkle on its website, asking for the public's help in identifying him. Zerkle's image, with his white beard growing in two tufts past his chin, was photograph No. 335 on the site.

According to the complaint, Zerkle was further identified through surveillance videos, including cameras worn on the uniforms of officers from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Arizona. The complaint said he was recognizable in the various videos, in part, because of his grey beard styled into “mutton chops.”

An image from an officer's body-worn camera shows Jacob Zerkle of Bowie, Arizona, "physically engaging" with an officer, according to a federal complaint

The body-worn camera video, frames of which are included in the complaint, shows Zerkle pushing or shoving three officers. The complaint said he also grabbed one officer’s baton.

An FBI agent, according to the complaint, found Zerkle’s passport photo and Arizona driver’s license and determined that it was the same man seen in the officers’ videos. He interviewed Zerkle in October outside his home in Bowie, a community off of Interstate 10 in southeast Arizona, near the border with New Mexico.

Zerkle told the agent that he and a relative drove to Washington, D.C., upset about how the 2020 election was conducted. Zerkle, according to the complaint, said he told the agent he went right to the U.S. Capitol, skipping the speech given in a nearby park by President Donald Trump. According to the complaint, Zerkle told the agent “he went to the Capitol to protest, not to listen to speeches.”

The agent showed Zerkle photographs from the officers’ videos and, according to the complaint, Zerkle admitted that he was the person pictured. Zerkle told the agent that he pushed into some police officers, but said he was being shoved and did not intend to assault any officers.

Court records show that a federal criminal case was filed against Zerkle in December. But that case is listed as terminated and no documents are available for it.

At least 11 people with Arizona ties have been charged as part of a sweeping federal investigation related to the Capitol riot.

Among them are Jake Angeli of Phoenix, also known by the name Jacob Chansley, who media reports dubbed "the QAnon shaman." He was seen shirtless and wearing a fur hat with horns, as he entered the Capitol and briefly took the seat behind the dais of the U.S. Senate. He was sentenced in November to 41 months in prison.

Another, Nathan Entrekin of Cottonwood, in northern Arizona, stormed the Capitol while wearing a Roman gladiator costume that he said was meant to invoke a character from the Book of Mormon. A judge has set his sentencing for April.

Micajah Joel Jackson of Maricopa, Arizona, a suburb southwest of Phoenix, walked with members of the Proud Boys to the U.S. Capitol, then spent about 30 minutes inside before fleeing after officers deployed pepper spray. Prosecutors this month told the judge overseeing his case that Jackson was capitalizing on his arrest, turning the crime he pleaded guilty to into fodder for his social media accounts.

