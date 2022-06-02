Case of Lexington man charged with killing wife, daughters will go to grand jury

A man charged with murdering his wife and two daughters appeared in Fayette District Court on Thursday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Judge John Tackett.

Steven Rubert Wilson, 64, is accused of killing his wife, Lisa Wilson, 65, and daughters Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Brownyn Wilson, 38, in a shooting on May 25.

His case will automatically go before a Fayette County Grand Jury. The grand jury won’t determine guilt but will decide if there is enough evidence to indict him on the charges of three counts of murder - domestic violence.

Wilson’s attorney, Caitlin Dunnington, requested that the defendant’s investigators have access to the crime scene, but the request was overruled by Tackett after prosecutors argued that decision would be one for the circuit court judge which will preside over the case going forward if Wilson is indicted.

Police said they were called to Wilson’s residence in the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. on May 25 to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

