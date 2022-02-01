Case of Los Banos man, accused of sexually abusing child, to move forward to trial

A Merced County Superior Court judge on Monday decided ample evidence exists to try a Los Banos man for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Jose Alfreda Fonseca, 48, who also has an alias, Eduardo Negrete Herrera, faces felony charges of committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child, as well as oral copulation on an unconscious victim. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.





During a preliminary hearing Monday, Judge Carol Ash heard from the alleged victim in the case, along with investigators with the Los Banos Police Department and members of the defendant’s family.

The girl testified to Judge Ash she was around 12 or 13 years old when the alleged abuse started to occur, saying it continued for several years.

She alleged Fonseca touched her over and under her clothes inappropriately for years. She finally told a counselor about a month ago, who informed police about the alleged abuse.

“She informed her mother about the assault but (the mother) did not report the incident to law enforcement,” reads a police report in the case. “(The mother) did not report the assault to law enforcement because she was unsure what to do.”

Fonseca’s wife Amelia Nunez testified during the hearing that she had never seen her husband touch children inappropriately. But she acknowledged she didn’t know if her husband and the child were ever alone in the residence where the abuse allegedly occurred.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I don’t know. I don’t remember. I’m always so busy and doing something. There’s too many things, too many kids to feed.”

Fonseca’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 15. at 8:30 a.m.