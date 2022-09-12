Case of man accused in armed robbery at Middletown business goes to grand jury

Sep. 12—A Butler County grand jury will now consider the case of a man accused of robbing Middletown business at gunpoint.

Trey Lavell Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapon during a traffic stop following the robbery on Sept 1.

The Roosevelt Smoke and Vape in the 3500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed at about 10:35 a.m. by a male suspect wearing a mask and showing a gun, officials said.

Cash and a cell phone were taken by the suspect. Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery because he allegedly robbed the store clerk and a vendor who was also doing business in the store, according to police.

On Friday, following a preliminary hearing, Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Jackson's bond is set at $200,000.

The arrest came after an investigation indicated the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. While on patrol, an officer observed and stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle leaving the armed robbery scene and conducted a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun under the driver's seat. As a result of the traffic stop, detectives and officers conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Bavarian Street and arrested Jackson.