Case of man accused in Painesville Township kidnapping bound over to grand jury

Oct. 19—The case of a Saybrook Township man accused of kidnapping a woman in Painesville Township has been bound over to the Lake County grand jury.

The case involving 34-year-old William E. Sutton Jr., was bound over following an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing in Painesville Municipal Court.

Sutton was initially charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and first-degree felony aggravated burglary stemming from the Oct. 12 incident.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in the township for a reported kidnapping around 5:19 a.m., a news release from the department stated. Sutton allegedly demanded the victim, his ex-fiancé, leave with him, according to a Painesville Municipal Court news release.

She refused and Sutton allegedly used a sledgehammer to force open the front door and forcibly removed her from the home. Sutton then fled with the victim in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from both Lake and Ashtabula counties searched the woods and surrounding area around Sutton's home for about an hour before locating both him and the victim. He allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended without incident. The victim was found unharmed, according to the sheriff's office news release.

Sutton was also arraigned Oct. 13 on charges from other incidents, Painesville Municipal Court records show.

He allegedly pushed or shoved a Perry Village police officer on Oct. 7, according to court records. He is facing fourth-degree felony charges of assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of police stemming from that incident.

Sutton is also facing misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing stemming from an Oct. 4 incident in Perry Village, court records show.

Painesville Municipal Court Judge Paul R. Malchesky did not set a bond for Sutton at the Oct. 13 arraignment hearing.

"Sutton poses a substantial risk of physical harm to victims and to the community, and that no release conditions will reasonably assure the safety to the victims and the community," Malchesky said in an Oct. 13 statement.