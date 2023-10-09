Case of man who allegedly abducted a 13-year-old from Maryland may head to federal court

ASHEVILLE - The case of a man charged with multiple child sex crimes after allegedly abducting a 13-year-old from Maryland might go to federal court.

Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo, 22, was arrested by Asheville police April 26 and charged with abduction of children, statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age and human trafficking of a child victim. Solis-Berduo was charged “during the recovery of a missing juvenile from Maryland,” an APD news release from April said.

But according to his defense attorney, Ehsan Akhavi, Solis-Berduo was acting under the belief that he was in a relationship with the victim.

“I have no reason to believe he took the victim against her will,” Akhavi said during a court hearing Oct. 6, adding that the victim stayed with Solis-Berduo's family for a week. Solis-Berduo and the victim met on Facebook, and “his impression was that she was his girlfriend.”

More crime reporting: Candler man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes dating back to 2018

Akhavi said he spoke with Solis-Berduo’s dad, who said the victim was so tall that he thought she was 17 or 18.

In Buncombe County District Court Oct. 6, Akhavi asked Judge J. Calvin Hill to address Solis-Berduo’s bond, which Judge Julie Kepple had previously decreased from $600,000 to $150,000. He mentioned the initiation of a house arrest, saying he doesn’t believe Solis-Berduo to be a “flight risk” or to have the “proclivity” for further crime.

Pervious reporting: Man charged by Asheville police with child sex crime, trafficking

Akhavi also said he spoke to the state attorney, and they are speaking “with the federal attorney to see if they should proceed federally,” but it’s been a couple months now without a “meaningful decision” one way or the other.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Harrold said he “disagrees with (Akhavi’s) characterizing of (Solis-Berduo) as not a flight risk.”

Harrold said the defendant lied to police officers on the phone when they were investigating, telling them he was in Charlotte when he was hiding in a chicken coop in the backyard of the house. He said the defendant bought an Uber to New York for the 13-year-old victim from Maryland, who was then brought to Asheville.

More: Adult victim wins $1M against child sex abuser, coach at former Asheville Christian school

Akhavi said his client, who just turned 22, grew up in Guatemala, never received a meaningful education and had a dad who abandoned him when he was a 1-year-old. His dad agreed to bring him to Asheville a year ago, and Solis-Berduo has been helping him with construction.

Hill decided to keep the bond as is, and a new court date was set for Dec. 1.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email Ryley at rober@gannett.com. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man charged with abducting child from Maryland may go to federal court