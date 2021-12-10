Case of man charged in Lima murder headed to grand jury

Dec. 10—LIMA — A man found dead last month outside a residence on South Baxter Street in Lima was shot 18 times, according to testimony Thursday during a probable cause hearing held for his alleged killer.

The case of Paul Curtis Jr., charged with a single count of murder in the shooting death of Sam McLaurin, was bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury following Thursday's hearing.

Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department testified that he was called to 420 S. Baxter St. shortly before midnight on Nov. 30 and found the body of McLaurin, 53, deceased in the driveway of the residence.

He said McLaurin had been shot "approximately 18 times." A handgun was found later that night that matched the shell casings found at the murder scene, Boss said.

The detective testified that witnesses at the shooting scene said McLaurin had entered the residence shortly before shooting and said Curtis "was outside waving a gun around." McLaurin exited the home and a short time later gunshots were heard.

Boss said none of the people at the home saw the actual shooting.

Police subsequently learned that a man, reportedly out of breath, had been knocking on doors in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Curtis was located and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Boss said Curtis denied any involvement in the shooting and said he had not seen McLaurin in several weeks.

Curtis, 32, was out of jail on bond at the time of the shooting after being indicted by the December 2020 session of an Allen County grand jury on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of having weapons under disability.

He was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet at the time and the GPS tracking device revealed he had made a trip earlier in the evening to the Meijer store on Elida Road. Boss said video footage obtained from the business showed Curtis, McLaurin and a female together inside the store that evening.

The female has not been located, Boss said.

Law enforcement officials used the GPS tracking device to trace Curtis' movements after the shooting. When following his route a 9 mm handgun was found that appeared to be a match for spent cartridges found at the scene, Boss said. The gun and cartridges have been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Identification for further testing.

Curtis is currently being held in the Allen County jail under $750,000 bond.