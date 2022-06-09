Case of man charged with ramming vehicles, injuring driver, moves to circuit court

A Sharpsburg man charged with ramming vehicles and injuring a driver during an incident at a neighbor’s Churchey Road property has waived a preliminary hearing that had been set for Tuesday, according to Washington County District Court records.

James Russell Anderson, 47, is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 in that case, which now moves to circuit court for further disposition.

Also charged in that same incident is Rebecca Anne Finkelman, 52, of the same Churchey Road address as Anderson. She was charged by summons with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, court records show.

Earlier, Anderson was ordered held without bail in the Washington County Detention Center and to be evaluated for his competency to face the charges, court records show.

His preliminary hearing had been set for May 5, according to court records, but was postponed after the Maryland Department of Health requested a delay "… so that we will have ample time to submit a comprehensive evaluation to the court."

The report on the completed evaluation is sealed, court records show.

What led to the charges?

The charges stem from a March 1 incident in which the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at the neighbor's property across the road, charging documents filed against Anderson and Finkelman state.

The caller reported that people who didn't belong there were removing things, according to the documents.

While en route, the responding deputy was told that another caller reported that a male in a truck was ramming other vehicles there, that the truck had become disabled and that the driver then got into an SUV that struck another vehicle before fleeing, the documents state.

The deputy arrived to find an Audi with rear and passenger side damage and a Tesla with heavy front-end damage that "looked as if another vehicle was on top of the entire front end." There was also a silver Ford F-350 truck with heavy front-end damage and its two front tires stuck in the mud, the documents state.

The original caller, who was a tenant in the residence, told deputies that a car full of people showed up and began removing furniture that belonged to the owner. Deputies later learned that the owner had warned the tenant ahead of time, and that the real estate agent driving the Tesla was there to value the property, according to the documents.

The tenant told deputies that Finkelman was with her at her home when the movers arrived along with property owner Linda Adele West and real estate agent Cynthia Sullivan. She said that Finkelman called Anderson "and told him that people were breaking into the house, which is when Anderson arrived on the property and began striking vehicles," the charging document against Finkelman states.

West told deputies that she had hired workers to remove her furniture and that the truck came onto the property at a high rate of speed and hit Sullivan's Tesla head-on, the documents state. Sullivan was in the car at the time.

West said the truck backed up and hit the Tesla about five times, and that she "thought he was trying to kill her." Sullivan was treated by emergency medical services personnel for severe neck and back pain before she was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, the documents state.

West said the truck backed up and hit her Audi and then reversed again until it got stuck in the mud, according to the documents

The driver then got into an SUV driven by a woman who matched Finkelman's description. The SUV hit West's Audi twice more to push it out of the way as it fled onto Anderson's driveway, the document filed against FInkelmann states.

Deputies at the scene were notified by the Washington County Emergency Communications Center that a caller from Anderson's address was reporting his silver Ford truck missing. The center sent a picture of the registered owner, Anderson, and witnesses at the scene positively identified him as the driver of the truck that struck the other vehicles, the documents state.

In trying to contact Anderson at his home, deputies used an intercom at a front gate with multiple cameras and signs stating that "trespassers will be shot," according to the document filed against Anderson, which notes that deputies had dealt with him in the past and that "he is very uncooperative and aggressive towards law enforcement."

When Anderson came down the hill and was taken into custody, he told deputies that he had taken some medications. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, the documents state.

"It should be noted that at the time Anderson was placed under arrest, his face appeared freshly shaven and did not have a beard as originally described by victims and witnesses," the documents state.

Other charges from different cases

Anderson also faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and other offenses in an Oct. 3, 2020, incident in which he is accused of ramming another driver's Pontiac GTO with his truck in the area of South Potomac Street and Oak Ridge Drive just south of Hagerstown. He had been released on his own recognizance in that case, court records show.

Records indicate that a trial in that case that had been scheduled for May 17 was postponed, but no new date for the proceeding was listed.

Records also show that Anderson is scheduled for a hearing July 26 on whether he violated his probation on charges stemming from 2019 fire that destroyed his home, causing $200,000 damage.

In that case, Anderson was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment. He pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019, to reckless endangerment, court records show. The arson and malicious burning counts were dropped.

He was sentenced to the 45 days he had already spent in jail and was placed on two years supervised probation in that case, court records show.

