Case of man in fatal stabbing of Fort Myers Beach library director may be nearing trial

Three years after the stabbing death of Fort Myers Beach Public Library Director Leroy Hommerding, the man accused of killing him is closer to going to trial.

Adam M. Soules, accused of killing Hommerding the morning of Jan. 20, 2019, appeared before Lee County Court Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck on Monday for a pre-trial on the two related cases against him.

Steinbeck confirmed with defense attorney Michael Mummert and chief state attorney Richard Montecalvo that the final impediment to a trial is the evaluation on whether Soules was insane during the stabbing.

Mummert also confirmed that the defense still intends to pursue an insanity defense.

Mummert said the evaluator, Dr. Michael Collins, would have his assessment of Soules completed by the end of the month.

Chief assistant state attorney Richard Montecalvo, far left, and defense attorney Michael Mummert, center, talk to Lee County Judge Margaret Steinbeck on the case of Adam M. Soules, accused of killing Fort Myers Beach Public Library Director Leroy Hommerding Jan. 20, 2019. Soules appeared before Steinbeck Monday for a pre-trial hearing on the two related cases against him.

With that information the judge recommended depositions be done by mid-March and set a new special hearing for April 18.

There have been several delays in Soules' case.

Early on, in August 2019, Steinbeck stayed the two cases against Soules — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder — ruling that he was not competent because of mental illness.

The man who confessed to killing Fort Myers Beach Public Library Director Leroy Hommerding has been indicted on a first degree murder charge.

In September 2019, Soules was placed in a mental health treatment facility. He was determined to be competent to stand trial following a hearing in October 2020.

The aggravated battery charge relates to an incident 11 days before the library stabbing. In that case, Soules confessed to detectives that he had knifed another homeless man, Robert Keene, 60, on Jan. 9 because he was upset with him, his arrest report said.

There have also been changes in legal representation for Soules due to a conflict in interest for the assigned public defender, and during the COVID-19 pandemic most pre-trial and related type court activities were delayed or held as Zoom or telephonic hearings.

A hazardous materials crew from Bio-One of Fort Myers works cleans the front entrance at the Fort Myers Beach Public Library Monday. The entrance was where library director Leroy Hommerding was fatally stabbed Sunday.

Monday's hearing was in-person with Soules, closely guarded by two deputies from Lee County Sheriff's Office, answering questions Steinbeck asked about the case.

A Sheriff's Office report released shortly after the 2019 incident said Soules, 39, confessed to killing Hommerding.

The report also said Soules started to attack Hommerding, 69, with his knife, without warning shortly after 9 a.m., with the intent of killing him as the director opened the library for a book sale.

