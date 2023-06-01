Case may hint at Thomasville woman's sentence

Jun. 1—It will be more than two months before federal prosecutors have to reveal what prison sentence they will seek for a Thomasville woman convicted on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol, but a recent sentence of another person in her militia group may offer a glimpse of how the judge will see her case.

But first, the judge will have to address a new filing this week by the lawyer for Laura Lee Steele, 54, arguing for the judge to set aside her conviction.

In March, Steele was part of the third group of Oath Keepers militia members convicted in the riot. She and the others convicted with her are not scheduled to be sentenced until late summer.

But the trial of the first group of Oath Keepers ended in November, and so far four of them have been sentenced. Three of the four were accused of being organizers or major instigators, and Judge Amit Mehta issued some of the harshest sentences seen so far in Jan. 6 cases, including 18 years in prison for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

But the details of the case against the fourth, Kenneth Harrelson, 42, of Titusville, Florida, are closer to those in Steele's case.

The primary allegations against both are that they were members of a group of Oath Keepers who formed a military-style "stack formation" that pushed past police up the east steps of the Capitol and into the building.

One significant difference is that while Steele did not join the Oath Keepers until three days before the riot, prosecutors described Harrelson as a mid-level organizer. However, at sentencing Mehta told Harrelson that disagreed with that portrayal. Mehta also noted that unlike many other Oath Keepers charged in the attack, Harrelson didn't send any messages "that anyone would consider extremist."

But Mehta said Harrelson was an active participant.

"You weren't just there that day because you got swept in," he said.

Harrelson was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, and tampering with documents or proceedings. He was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of supervised release.

Steele was convicted of more charges than Harrelson was: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.

Steele's attorney, Peter Cooper, filed a request May 17 for a new trial, but on Tuesday he filed a new request asking for Mehta to set aside Steele's conviction and declare her acquittal on all charges because of a lack of evidence supporting the charges.

"What is startling in reviewing the evidence provided to the jury in this matter is how little any witness referred, mentioned, or identified Laura Steele," the filing said.

Cooper pointed in particular to Steele's conviction on the conspiracy charges and tampering, the latter of which involved destroying evidence.

"The government provided no evidence that Ms Steele was actively involved in any conspiracy regarding anything that had been planned by the Oathkeepers leadership, whatever those plans may have been. Throughout the whole of the six weeks of the trial in this matter, Laura Steele was only identified or mentioned by two witnesses, and in both respects she was only identified as being present," Cooper wrote.

Steele was accused, along with her brother, Graydon Young of Florida, of burning the clothes they wore at the riot in a burn pit at her house in Thomasville, but Cooper said the FBI agent who testified about this "did not reveal any evidence of burnt clothing, nor was there any testimony offered that even remotely supported the theory regarding Ms Steele and her brother engaging in any destruction of any items. ... There is simply no evidence to support a conviction on this count."

If Mehta rejects both Cooper's request for acquittal and for a new trial, prosecutors are due to file their sentencing memo in Steele's case by Aug. 11, and her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31.