In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Aug. 15, 2022

Aug. 20—Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., talked about

inflation, workforce issues and letting states control regulations on energy and agriculture

during a roundtable discussion Monday, Aug. 15, with local economic development leaders in Jamestown.

Armstrong said the national inflation rate is more at 17% to 18% versus the 9% that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting over the previous 12 months that ended in June. He said grocery prices are 13% higher than they were a year ago.

Armstrong said the workforce issue is happening nationwide and is bad. He said high school and college students who aren't in extracurricular activities don't seem to work as much anymore.

In the highest-need jobs in the country, including day care and health care, he said the requirements are much harder but at the same time people aren't filling those positions.

The Stutsman County Commission approved 4-0 to

allow early voting the week prior to Election Day on Nov. 8

at the Stutsman County Courthouse.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Absentee ballots will be available Sept. 29 in Stutsman County.

A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16,

after he led police on a short pursuit and assaulted the Jamestown chief of police

, according to Sgt. Rick Widicker with the Jamestown Police Department.

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka, rural Stutsman County, was arrested on 13 charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving under suspension, fictitious license plates and resisting arrest, Widicker said. Mihulka is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

Reports will be forwarded to the Stutsman County State's Attorney's Office for formal charges.

At about 4:50 p.m. Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, attempted to stop Mihulka, who was driving recklessly on 10th Street Southeast in Jamestown, Widicker said. Mihulka fled, and he stopped after a short pursuit in the 500 block of 10th Street Southeast, he said.

Edinger attempted to arrest Mihulka, who resisted, and three unidentified members of the public assisted Edinger in taking Mihulka into custody, Widicker said.

Edinger received minor injuries.

The Jamestown Police Department's

new K-9 unit, Briggs,

is friendly and very sociable but will be ready to take on law enforcement duties after he completes his training, according to Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police.

Briggs is a 1-year-old German Shepherd from Slovakia and is handled by officer Cory Beckman. Beckman and Briggs started a 12-week training course Aug. 8 in Buffalo, Minnesota, where he will be trained and certified in narcotics detection for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and apprehension and tracking.Briggs is expected to be ready for official police duties in November when he will get a badge with a badge number.

The Jamestown Police Department purchased Briggs with grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the American Kennel Club and donations from the community.

The cause of a fire Saturday evening, Aug. 13, at Gerdau Ameristeel Recycling is undetermined

, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr with the Jamestown Fire Department.

Mohr said no Gerdau Ameristeel employees were at the business when the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched by the Stutsman County Communications Center at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a "boom" that shook a residence in southeast Jamestown.

He said Gerdau Ameristeel does not accept propane cylinders and JFD in its investigation couldn't determine that as the cause of the fire.

Mohr said employees were processing scrap in the area where the fire was when he went to investigate the cause.