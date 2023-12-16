In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Dec. 11, 2023

Dec. 16—The following stories from this week appeared on

www.jamestownsun.com

and in The Jamestown Sun.

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously

approved funding the 2024 Flex PACE Program

in the amount of $500,000.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and the Stutsman County Commission, the 2024 Flex PACE Program will be funded on an 80-20 city-county split. The city of Jamestown's share would be $400,000 while Stutsman County's share would be $100,000.

The Flex PACE program combines the resources of the local community and the PACE Fund to buy down the interest rate on a loan, according to the Bank of North Dakota's website. Proceeds may be used to purchase real property, equipment and certain working capital requirements.

A probable budget for a new North Dakota State Hospital could be i

n the range of $850 to $950 a square foot

in 2025, according to Frank Pitts, an architect and founding partner of Architecture+.

"We are a point now in the project where we have submitted a draft program for review and approval, a space program that describes every single piece of space in the project where we explored a variety of different ways of organizing the hospital as an entity where we looked at four or five different kinds of basic inpatient units, about six or seven ideas of how to organize a whole hospital, and are presenting a predesigned report that kind of has three fundamentally different ideas about how to organize a hospital," Frank Pitts, an architect and founding partner of Architecture+, told the North Dakota State Hospital Governing Board on Monday, Dec. 11.

Pitts said his group looked at six different sites for a new State Hospital. He also added that the predesign process has been driven by stakeholders at the State Hospital.

Pitts said the space program determined about 280,000 square feet for a new State Hospital.

At $850 per square foot, the cost to build a new 280,000-square-foot State Hospital would be $238 million. At $950 per square foot, the cost to build a new 280,000-square-foot State Hospital would be $266 million.

The

20th Community Christmas Dinner is set

for Sunday, Dec. 17, at Victory Lutheran Brethren Church in Jamestown.

The annual event will return to its roots with in-church dining and delivery. The church offered a drive-up for two years due to COVID-19, but that won't be available this year.

The free meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the church and includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole, cranberries and dessert.

People who want a drive-up meal can still get one, but they have to come into Victory Lutheran Brethren Church and get a meal to take home.

A grassroots effort supporting cancer patient

s is seeking the community's assistance

to continue its efforts in helping people battling cancer, according to Laurel Haroldson, president of the Jamestown Cancer Support Group.

The organization, founded in 2008, provides gas cards to cancer patients traveling for treatment. It also provides "cancer bags" that include hard candy, a notebook, activity books and sanitizer to help people deal with the rigors of treatment.

Donations, memorials and the "Quarter Craze" fundraiser in September finance the program, Haroldson said. The group operates with less than 5% administrative costs, investing the rest in supporting cancer patients.

This year, the Quarter Craze generated more than $17,000 for the program. The fundraiser is in its eighth year, but the need continues to grow.

Haroldson said the group has provided 115 gas cards with a value of more than $28,000 so far this year. Since the program's inception, it has provided more than $127,000 in gas cards to people in cancer treatment.

While the program started supporting cancer patients in Jamestown, it has expanded to a nine-county area, including Dickey, Eddy, Foster, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells.

Five juveniles have been referred to juvenile court

on charges related to a rash of vehicle-related crimes

in northeast Jamestown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

Two vehicle thefts resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Blinsky said. He said there were also several vehicle break-ins and several unlawful entries into motor vehicles in northeast Jamestown over that weekend.

A preliminary cost estimate to renovate the Masonic Temple for an expansion of Alfred Dickey Public Library is about $3 million, according to Lee Dobrinz, architect and project manager for JLG Architects.

Dobrinz told the James River Valley Library System Board of Directors that

the preliminary cost estimate

does not include the price to acquire the Masonic Temple or a hazardous material abatement. The library board took no action on the issue.

In September, the library board approved a site study of the Masonic Temple to see if it is a viable option for the expansion of Alfred Dickey Public Library. The cost of the site study is $15,600.

Dobrinz said the costs are based on a predesign process only. The construction cost estimate is also based on assuming a construction start of 2024.