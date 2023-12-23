In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Dec. 18, 2023

Dec. 23—The following stories from this week appeared on

The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 19, during a special meeting authorizing the city engineer and city administrator

to work toward a guaranteed maximum price

with Ferguson Waterworks for new radio-read water meters.

The water meter program selection committee of four members unanimously recommended to the Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee to select Ferguson Waterworks which represents Neptune Technology Group, said Travis Dillman, city engineer.

The city of Jamestown is looking to replace current water meters with radio-read water meters because they don't give accurate readings of how much water is being used.

A price was not stated for the new water meters.

The Salvation Army in Jamestown is on pace to

fall short of its $60,000 goal

for its Red Kettle Campaign, according to Candy Laube, social services coordinator lead for the organization.

Laube said on Monday afternoon, Dec. 18, that the Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $23,000. That amount does not include any donations made Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, in the kettles at Cash Wise and Walmart.

"We did start out with (bell ringing) just two days a week due to the changes of the office until we got our kettle coordinator hired," she said.

The Salvation Army's 2023 Christmas campaign began Friday, Nov. 10, nationwide. This year's campaign goal for the Jamestown location is $150,000 with $60,000 of that goal coming from the kettle portion of the campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign also kicked off on Nov. 10 with volunteers in Jamestown ringing just two days a week. The bell-ringing campaign was expanded to six days a week in early December.

The last day of the Red Kettle Campaign is Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Stutsman County Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 19,

establishing precincts and polling locations

for the 2024 election cycle.

There will be six precincts within the city of Jamestown and six rural precincts.

"This is no change from what we had in 2022," said Jessica Alonge, Stutsman County auditor/chief operating officer.

She said the precincts had to be approved by Dec. 31 for the 2024 election cycle. She said the deadline to establish polling locations is 64 days before the election.

"For information out on our website, we are trying to approve as much as we can now," she said. "It just gives a little more time to get information out to the voters."

Currently, absentee voting will start 40 days prior to Election Day. Voting will begin 45 days prior to Election Day for U.S. citizens who are active members of uniformed services, Merchant Marine and the commissioned corps of the Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their eligible family members.

Early voting will begin one week prior to Election Day at the Stutsman County Courthouse. The vote center will be at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Alonge said if a polling location is wanted in Medina, it can be established 64 days prior to Election Day.

For the second consecutive year,

Hockey Day North Dakota will not be held in January 2024

because there is no place to hold the event.

Jeff Romsdal, Hockey Day North Dakota organizer, said the event can no longer be held at Allen Field or south of Wilson Arena where the rink was located in previous years. He said the Hockey Day Committee feels it is in its best interest to find a more permanent location for the rink.