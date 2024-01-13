In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Jan. 8, 2024

Jan. 13—The following stories from this week appeared on

A 15-year-old Edgeley, North Dakota, girl was surprised Saturday, Jan. 6, when she realized her

wish of going to Hawaii was granted

by Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Jozie Kiecker was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at birth and has had four heart surgeries within the first three years of her life.

Jozie's mother, Kali, said her daughter has been maintaining "really well" and takes medications every day for her heart. Kali said Jozie's condition has been good for the last 10 years.

Jozie, her parents and three sisters will spend about a week in Oahu, Hawaii, where they will stay on Waikiki Beach. The family will also be in Hawaii when Jozie turns 16 on Feb. 1.

Two anglers saved a snowmobiler

who went through the ice on Jamestown Reservoir on Monday, Jan. 8, about 4 to 5 miles from here, according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

Cody Deese, 31 or 32, Jamestown, was operating a snowmobile on the Jamestown Reservoir and broke through thin ice at about 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Skylar Schmeichel, Jamestown, and Shane Weiss, Wimbledon, North Dakota, were fishing and heard a snowmobile and the ice cracking. They saw someone swimming and yelling in the distance, called 911 and ran to Deese, Kaiser said.

Schmeichel and Weiss helped Deese

by tying their jackets together as a rope while one belly crawled and threw the makeshift rope to him. The other grabbed the legs of the individual who was belly crawling, and the two pulled Deese as he kept falling through thin ice. Kaiser said the two anglers were able to get Deese to thicker ice where they grabbed him and pulled him out of the water.

The Jamestown Salvation Army fell

short of its overall goal

for its holiday Red Kettle Campaign, according to Jerry Bergquist, a member of the organization's advisory board.

The goal was $160,000 with $60,000 from the Red Kettle Campaign and $100,000 in mailed donations.

The organization collected $41,619 from its Red Kettle Campaign and mailed donations of $76,439 as of Jan. 4, short about $42,000 of its total goal. This amounts to about a 26% shortfall in the fundraising campaign.

The numbers could be updated if additional donations are received by mail.

The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors approved on a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, Jan. 10,

hosting a public informational meeting

at the Masonic Temple with an architect from JLG Architects.

Library board members Pam Phillips, Charlotte Freeberg, Emaline Roorda, Jackie Barnes and Gail Martin approved the meeting while Robert Hoekstra and Joan Morris, a Stutsman County commissioner who is an appointed member of the board, were opposed.

Potential dates for the informational meeting will be presented to the library board at its next meeting in February.

Joe Rector, library system director, said it will probably cost less than $1,000 to hold the informational meeting.

The library board is exploring the purchase of the Masonic Temple for an expansion of Alfred Dickey Public Library. If the Masonic Temple is purchased, the Stutsman County Library would be permanently closed. The Masonic Temple is located across the street from Alfred Dickey.

Residents in the Jamestown area might have felt some low wind chills of close to minus 30 on Friday morning, Jan. 11, but t

he much colder days will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday

, Jan. 13-15, according to Zach Hargrove, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Temperatures in Jamestown are expected to be minus 9, minus 16 and minus 15 on the mornings of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. The wind chills are expected to reach minus 36, minus 42 and minus 41 on the mornings of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Hargrove said Tuesday morning is expected to be slightly warmer with temperatures of minus 11 and wind chills of minus 34.