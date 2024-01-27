In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Jan. 22, 2024

Jan. 27—The following stories from this week appeared on

The Jamestown City Council approved in a 4-0 vote accepting a quote

to replace about 300 feet of pedestrian railing

south of the Jamestown Civic Center parking lot along 2nd Street Northeast.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz was not present at the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The quote that was accepted is from Newman Fence for about $26,700. Dakota Fence also submitted a quote for more than $33,300.

An accident on Jan. 8 took out the pedestrian railing near the Civic Center, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

The concrete terminal structure for the Pipestem Dam safety modification project

should be complete this year

, according Sam Sobczyk, civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"They are on schedule," Sobczyk said.

He said the estimated cost of the project is around $150 million.

The spillway modification project consists of building a concrete terminal structure on the downstream end of Pipestem Creek and filling in the eroded areas with concrete. The downstream end of Pipestem Creek is where erosion could happen because of a drop-off.

Work on the project is expected to be completed at the end of 2025.

Sobczyk said excavation was completed on the upstream part of Pipestem Creek to build training dikes to train the flow of the river.

"Once those training dikes are in and the concrete structure has been constructed, they will excavate the rest of that channel down," he said. "So when it's all said and done, it's a significant earthmoving project."

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval to

establish a city development fund

that will be partially funded by the city sales tax for infrastructure.

The city development fund would be used for projects not included in the public building site, construction fund, general fund and enterprise funds.

In related business, the Finance and Legal Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval to transfer more than $1.1 million from the city sales tax fund to the general fund. The committee also recommended approval to transfer that $1.1 million from the general fund to the city development fund.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said sales tax dollars left over from a bond issue a few years ago should have been in the general fund. He said the dollars are going into the development fund so they don't get spent for simple operations and there is a method to identify those funds.

Heinrich said roughly $500,000 will be used toward the purchase of the Melland property located at 1604 8th Ave. SW, 1620 8th Ave. SW and 1509 9th Ave. SW.

The Jamestown Public Works Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval

to enter into a guaranteed maximum price

with Ferguson Waterworks for more than $2.6 million for new radio-read water meters contingent on approval from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz was not present at the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said Ferguson Waterworks is optimistic on getting most of the new radio-read water meters installed in homes and businesses by the end of 2024.

The city of Jamestown will replace the current water meters with radio-read water meters because the current ones don't give accurate readings of how much water is being used.