In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Nov. 20, 2023

Jamestown residents could see an increase in utility fees after the Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously

recommended approval of proposed changes

to them for 2024.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council on Dec. 4, the average utility bill per month for single-family residences could increase by 6% to 10% overall depending on water usage, said Sarah Hellekson, city administrator.

In a document provided by city staff, the average monthly utility bill for a single-family house with 800 cubic feet of water used per month (about 6,000 gallons), a three-quarter-inch water meter and a 65-gallon garbage container would increase by about $7.70 from $72.95 to $80.65. The city of Jamestown charges $27.20 for the first 400 cubic feet of water used per month and then an additional $3.20 for every 100 cubic feet of water used afterward.

Proposed changes include increases for garbage containers, water meters and rates for water utility, sewer utility and stormwater among others.

The city of Jamestown's street department recently installed Christmas lights and decorations on poles on First Avenue and 5th Street Northwest from Loaf 'N Jug to the bridge near 7th Avenue Northwest.

The Jamestown Downtown Association charges a small fee for entries into the annual Holiday Dazzle Parade and also gets sponsorships from certain businesses, said Lynn Lambrecht, president of the association. The money raised by the Jamestown Downtown Association was used to pay for 52 total lighted decorations — 26 last year and 26 this year — and a new "Season's Greetings" sign. She said

the association purchased enough decorations

for all of the light poles in downtown Jamestown.

"All together, all of the lights and the 'Season's Greetings' sign is probably about a $25,000 investment," she said.

There are five different lighted decorations — a bell, Christmas tree, stocking, candy cane and a shooting star. Lambrecht said the "Season's Greetings" sign has not arrived yet but hopes it will in early December.

Sales and use tax data released by the North Dakota Office of the State Tax Commissioner show

business activity in Stutsman County increased

in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2022.

Stutsman County taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2023 increased 3.8% compared to the taxable sales and purchases reported in the third quarter of 2022, at $92,648,082 and $89,273,491, respectively, a difference of $3,374,591.

Stutsman County had the highest growth percentage of the three eastern counties in the top 10 with 3.8%.

Volunteers of the 32nd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

served 873 total meals

— 480 for pickup and 393 for deliveries — on Thursday, Nov. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown.

The free meal was open to anyone and offered through drive-up and deliveries.

The dinner consists of turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing/stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin bar.