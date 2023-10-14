In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Oct. 9, 2023

Oct. 14—The following stories from this week appeared on

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Tuesday, Oct. 9, a request of $125,000 for Jamestown Tourism to assist tourism sites

to recruit visitors

to the city and the surrounding community.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city's share will be $100,000 while the county's share will be $25,000.

Jamestown Tourism will use the funds to help get more visitors to its website, said Warren Abrahamson, marketing manager. He said Jamestown Tourism's website is where visitors will get the most information on what to do in Jamestown.

He also said the funds could be used to help explore more campaigns with Google and Bing. He said Jamestown Tourism has increased its search engine optimization to help people find information about Jamestown.

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, Oct. 9,

a disbursement of $1 million as an investment

into the Bison World project.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city of Jamestown's share will be $800,000 while Stutsman County's share would be $200,000.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of JSDC, said Bison World Fund was a nonprofit entity that is now a for-profit organization. He said Bison World Inc. was created to help capture more private funding.

Shevlin said Bison World Inc. is seeking funding through an initial investment round to further progress the project. He said Bison World Inc. approached the JSDC about an investment into the project in the amount of $1 million.

The Bison World project calls for the construction of a bison-themed cultural and entertainment park adjacent to Interstate 94 on land currently owned by the state of North Dakota through the North Dakota State Hospital. When complete, the park would include an amphitheater, museums and other attractions to entertain and educate visitors about the American bison, which is the national mammal.

The cost of the project is estimated to be about $90 million, said David Haukaas, an investment adviser for Bison World Inc.

Shevlin said the $1 million will be disbursed in three installments of $250,000, $250,000 and $500,000 as matching dollars for a grant through the Destination Development Grant Program.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, that the University of Jamestown

will be removed from the conference

at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The conference announced that the vote took place Tuesday, Oct. 10, during the Council of Presidents meeting.

University of Jamestown President Polly Peterson said the university is disappointed with the GPAC's decision and potential moves are being discussed.

"With the admittance of Waldorf University into the conference as early as the 24-25 athletic season, we have anticipated the potential of this outcome," Peterson said. "Consequently, we have been discussing alternative opportunities as we prepare for a potential move to the NCAA."

Earlier this year, the University of Jamestown submitted an application to join the NSIC and move up to NCAA Division II.

The Jamestown Public School District is

investigating a video and an allegation

that claims a member of its administration directly restated a racially insensitive term in the context of investigating racially insensitive social media posts from a student, Superintendent Rob Lech said in a statement.

"We take allegations such as this very seriously and it is under investigation," he said.

Lech said a determination of the investigation has not been made.

"If the allegation is substantiated, it will be addressed appropriately," he said. "Regardless of intent, the Jamestown Public School District does not support, and cannot tolerate, the use of any discriminatory language."

It is unclear what social media posts a student made.

Valley News Live reported that it received a video from a viewer of someone using a racially insensitive term several times. Valley News Live reported that the viewer claimed the person speaking in the video is a member of the Jamestown Public School District's administration.

The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors

violated the state's open meeting laws

when four board members were gathered outside of Alfred Dickey Public Library after the last meeting in September, according to Stutsman County Commissioner Joan Morris.

Morris, an appointed member of the library board, requested on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that the minutes for the Sept. 13 meeting reflect that she believes an open meetings violation had occurred.

"We don't know that," said Joe Rector, library system director.

Library board member Gail Martin said she went home, gathered her groceries, changed clothes, drove down Main Street and saw four board members gathered in front of Alfred Dickey.

Jill Pfaff, library system assistant director, said she only saw three members outside of Alfred Dickey when she left.

Rector said the best practice after a meeting is done is for all board members to say their goodbyes and to head to their next destination separately.

Pam Phillips, library board president, said a request for an opinion alleging that a public entity held a meeting without posting a public notice must be received by the North Dakota Office of Attorney General within 90 days of the alleged violation regardless of when the requester learned about the violation. She said for all other violations of the open meeting laws, a request for an opinion must be received within 30 days of the alleged violation.