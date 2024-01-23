In case you missed it: Visuals from Fellsmere's Frog Leg Festival 2024

FELLSMERE −A steady stream of people all day Saturday waited in long lines to pick up their dinners of frog legs and gator tails. The 33rd annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival took over the city hall complex on South Orange Street.

"Today has been amazing," said Susan Adams, president of the festival. "I have two, four, six, eight fryers going and they have been going since 11 this morning, nonstop."

Thousands of people attended the four-day event, which also featured a midway with amusement rides and games and a craft fair with more than 100 booths.

To feed all the amphibian and reptile lovers, 3,000 pounds of frogs legs from Louisiana and 2,500 pounds of alligator from South Florida were ordered, said Adams.

The festival has a long history in Fellsmere. In 1990, several members of the recreation committee were very concerned that there was no funding source available for the recreational needs of the children of Fellsmere. A small group of local residents in Fellsmere guessed that frog legs might just be unique enough to entice folks to the city, so they made plans to sell frog leg dinners.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The 33rd annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival