Case for mother whose 6-year-old brought gun to Norfolk school is transferred to juvenile court

The mother of a 6-year-old who brought a gun to Little Creek Elementary School appeared in court Tuesday, though no further details were released.

The Norfolk mother, whom The Virginian-Pilot is not identifying to avoid the possibility of identifying the child, was charged last month with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children after it was discovered the child had brought a handgun to school. No one was injured.

The woman and her attorney declined to comment following Tuesday’s hearing. The case was moved to Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday.

Since the incident was reported, very little information has been provided. A Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson told The Pilot the incident occurred at dismissal Feb. 16 and police arrived after students were sent home.

This came just over a month after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 6.

Since then, school systems across Hampton Roads have look at ways to ramp up their security systems. Portsmouth Public Schools requested an additional $4.6 million to install weapons detection systems in all of its schools. Similarly, Norfolk schools have included additional funding for weapons detection systems, upgraded equipment and hiring new new security personnel in its proposed budget for the upcoming year.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com