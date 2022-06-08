Case moved from adult to juvenile court for Erie teen charged with firing guns in February

An Erie teenager accused by police of firing 18 gunshots at a passing vehicle in February, and of having suspected drugs that police said they found in a subsequent search of a residence, is no longer facing criminal charges as an adult.

Erie County prosecutors on June 1 withdrew charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver against 16-year-old Nyjuan Manning in the Feb. 11 incident.

Erie police charged Manning under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults. He was one of several teens that Erie police have charged as adults in shootings in recent months.

Manning's lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, said Tuesday that charges have been refiled against Manning in Juvenile Court.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing said the case against Manning will be handled in the juvenile system mainly due to his cooperation concerning his role in the incident. She said Manning also does not have any prior juvenile adjudications.

Downing also noted that no one was injured in the shooting.

Manning will be adjudicated as a juvenile for felony offenses, which will prohibit him from possessing a firearm in the future, she said.

Manning was 15 when Erie police accused him of firing gunshots from two handguns at a passing vehicle in the area of East 28th and German streets on the morning of Feb. 11. No one was reported injured, and investigators said it was unknown if any of the shots hit the vehicle.

Some gunshots that were fired during the incident struck an occupied business in the 200 block of East 28th Street, according to Erie police.

Investigators said city police officers who responded to the shooting were told a suspect might have fled into a residence in the 300 block of East 28th Street. Police later searched the residence and found two guns and large quantities of suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl, investigators reported at the time.

Authorities also said that detectives developed information that led them to Manning as a suspect, and when he was interviewed he admitted to possessing the suspected drugs, police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Erie police also charged 19-year-old Jamie D. Smith Jr. in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting. Detectives wrote in his criminal complaint that Smith admitted to being present at the time of the shooting, but claimed that a round had been fired at him from a vehicle that was following him.

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering in the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday.

