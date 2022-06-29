Case moves forward against man suspected of murdering Bethel Park woman in 2019

It has been nearly three years since police say Jaime Feden was lured from her Bethel Park home to Las Vegas under the guise of house hunting.

Feden would never make it back from that trip.

She was murdered in the Nevada desert, and investigators say John Chapman is the man responsible.

WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to hear why Chapman’s ex-wife says she wants nothing more than to take the stand.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Virginia father fatally shoots self after finding toddler dead in hot car, police say 2 people in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Pittsburgh Pittsburgh city council member introduces bills to protect reproductive freedom VIDEO: Local man in jail after police said he kidnapped, lured underage girls to Fayette County hotel DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts