Case moves forward in charges from October shooting in Burton that injured one person

A 37-year old man who police say shot another man and sent him to the hospital in October was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case against him will continue.

Mark Wilson, 37, of Seabrook, was charged on Nov. 2 with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon. Wilson faces additional weapons charges after he was allegedly found with a pistol when he was arrested.

On Oct. 10, deputies responded to a home on Parker Drive after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man, identified in the hearing as Jordan Gunter, who had been shot in the arm “through and through,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Tafoya testified at the hearing.

Witnesses at the home identified Wilson as the one who shot Gunter, Tafoya said. The shooting stemmed from an argument, sheriff’s spokesman Major Bob Bromage told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette at the time. Gunter was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later released.

Gunter told police he had Wilson and his girlfriend over to his house for a “social gathering,” Tafoya said. After fighting with his girlfriend, Wilson left only to come back, Tafoya said, “shouting expletives and threats.”

Wilson came back again 30 minutes later to stop in front of the residence and Gunter went outside to tell him to go. Gunter then felt “a very warm sensation in his arm,” Tafoya said, and realized he had been shot.

“He (Wilson) knew Mr. Gunter did not have a weapon,” Tafoya said. “He said Mr. Gunter threw a beer bottle at his car, but it didn’t hit his car.”

Deputies found the car, a white Toyota Camry registered to his mother, that he allegedly used the night of the shooting, Tafoya said. A bullet casing was found in the car behind the driver’s seat, he said.

Police obtained warrants to gain access to numerous audio recordings from Facebook, Tafoya said, where Wilson allegedly admits to the shooting. During his arrest, Wilson told police that he had a “pistol in his waistband,” Tafoya said. Wilson did not have a concealed weapons permit and is “prohibited to carry a pistol,” Tafoya said.

Story continues

Wilson’s defense attorney, Matthew Paulk, asked Tafoya whether this could be self-defense. “Mr. Wilson claims he was scared because Mr. Gunter was approaching his vehicle in the roadway,” Tafoya said.

Gunshot residue results and other DNA evidence is still pending in this case, he said.

Beaufort County Magistrate Judge Jean McCormick ruled Friday that there was enough probable cause for the charges to continue.

As of Sunday, Wilson remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.